Brand New Season Of Shows Announced At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Today, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announced a brand new season of shows, taking audiences into the summer of 2020 with a variety of hit musicals, classic dramas, one night concerts, opera, dance and comedy.

'ANIMAL FAMILIES AND ME' WITH GORDON BUCHANAN on Monday 18 November is a show for any wildlife enthusiast who wants to enjoy the spell-binding stories of the natural world from a man who has experienced danger face to face. ANIMAL FAMILIES AND ME promises a unique opportunity to hear personal recollections of his globetrotting travels, as Gordon Buchanan delves into his world of weird, wild and wonderful wildlife all illustrated with his own film footage and photography. With a reputation for relishing dangerous and tough assignments, his tales of challenging expeditions make for a thrilling evening not to be missed.

LOST IN MUSIC on Thursday 16 January is a 70's musical journey straight to the heart of Disco! Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic. So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of Disco! With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash and Boogie Wonderland.

Jim Davidson is back on Friday 17 January with Jim Davidson: LAST MAN STANDING. Who will he upset this time? Which battles will he win, which will he lose? One thing's for certain, Jim never retreats! The masterful, outrageous and hysterically funny comedy legend 'General' Jim Davidson OBE embarks on his comedy campaign around the UK in 2020, following the acclaimed sell-out The People Fight Back tour.

On Sunday 26 January, Senbla by arrangement with Opera International presents Ellen Kent's brand-new production of LA BOHEME, one of the most romantic operas ever written and stars Elena Dee* the Korean soprano in her iconic role as Mimi and the celebrated international soprano Alyona Kistenyova*. Featuring a brass band, snow effects and Muzetta's dog, this classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including Your Tiny Hand is Frozen. *cast subject to change

BOEING-BOEING from Monday 20 - Saturday 25 January stars Tom Lister (Emmerdale), Daniel Casey (Midsomer Murders, EastEnders), Emily Head and Susie Blake in a brand-new, high-octane production of this multi award-winning West End and Broadway comedy classic, from director Guy Unsworth (Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em). Bernard has managed to keep his three fiancées blissfully unaware of each other - until now. Three Flight Attendants, three different airlines, three different timetables, each perfectly manoeuvred to avoid Bernard's intricate love life crashing down to earth!

Sandi Toksvig is touring her new, one-woman comedy show: Sandi Toksvig LIVE! NATIONAL TREVOR to Wolverhampton on Monday 27 January. Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure but following a misunderstanding with a friend has decided instead to become a National Trevor - half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster. Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick fire Q&A and a quiz. Don't expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag come to Wolverhampton for the first time on Wednesday 29 January! The nation's favourite ballroom couple present a brand new show, DANCE THOSE MAGICAL MOVIES! Featuring exquisite choreography set to music that made it big on the silver screen, including classics from Breakfast At Tiffany's, Singin' In The Rain and The Wizard Of Oz, through to modern blockbusters including The Greatest Showman, 007, Moulin Rouge and many more. A sensational dance production filled with Hollywood glamour, featuring a spectacular dance ensemble, exquisite live vocals and 23-piece live orchestra. Expect a red carpet, premier performance from the UK's leading ballroom dance stars.

The Russian State Ballet Of Siberia return with COPPELIA on Thursday 30 January, SLEEPING BEAUTY on Friday 31 January and SWAN LAKE on Saturday 1 February.

As previously announced, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre will produce its third in-house drama with a brand new production of Alan Bennett's THE HISTORY BOYS from Friday 7 - Saturday 22 February. The play will be directed by Jack Ryder - known for his acting roles in EastEnders and Holby City, he most recently directed Tim Firth's musical The Band, which became the fastest selling tour of all time and visited

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is back! From Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 February this is the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours. This magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons, Close Every Door To Me and many more.

The hills are alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC in Wolverhampton from Tuesday 3 - Saturday 7 March as one of the greatest musicals of all time returns. Based on Baroness Maria von Trapp's 1949 autobiography, this wonderfully lavish new staging of THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the true story of the world-famous singing family, from their romantic beginnings and search for happiness, to their thrilling escape to freedom as their beloved Austria becomes part of the Third Reich at the start of WWII.

"Her voice. His vision. Their story." The hit Broadway and West End musical ON YOUR FEET! congas into Wolverhampton from Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 March. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom. This exhilarating musical features some of the most iconic pop songs of the era, including Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don't Want To Lose You and 1-2-3. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman). Winner of 26 Grammy awards, Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Emilio Estefan is a founding member of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand new Latin crossover sound - fusing infectious Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco.



CARMEN tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who falls head over heels in love with Carmen, a seductive, free-spirited femme fatale presented by the Russian State Opera on Friday 10 April.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY on Saturday 11 April is also presented by the Russian State Opera. Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, it is the story of a doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy.

Malcolm Pitt returns to Wolverhampton with LIONEL: A TRIBUTE TO Lionel Richie on Tuesday 7 April. Following his recent appearances with Lionel Richie himself on ITV's Sunday Night At The Palladium and The Graham Norton Show for the BBC, Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in this high octane show celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and the Commodores.

HOW SWEET IT IS returns to Wolverhampton on Wednesday 15 April. You'll be 'Dancing On The Ceiling', with songs from legendary artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more.

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY returns using huge projection photos, original film footage and a full live band performing all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia and Homeward Bound on Thursday 16 April.

Peppa Pig returns with a brand new show - PEPPA PIG'S BEST DAY EVER on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 April. Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - it's going to be her best day ever! Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles - there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe.

THE KITE RUNNER from Tuesday 21 - Saturday 25 April tells the story of Afghanistan - a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan nor Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

THE MOUSETRAP returns to Wolverhampton from Tuesday 5 - Saturday 9 May and is now the longest running show of any kind in the history of theatre! The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

Louis Sachar's HOLES from Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 May is the brilliant, inventive and creative new stage show based on the multi-award winning novel and the Hollywood blockbuster. Stanley Yelnats can't catch a break. Born into a family cursed with bad luck, it comes as no surprise when he finds himself accused of a crime he didn't commit. Sent to a labour camp as punishment, he is tasked with digging one hole, five foot wide by five foot deep, every day. He's told it is to build 'character'. But the tyrannical Warden is definitely hiding something...

LUTHER: THE Luther Vandross CELEBRATION on Monday 1 June is the world's premier show in celebration of 'the velvet voice'. This show lets you experience all the hits from Luther Vandross' amazing career, including many of the greatest dance anthems and love songs ever written. Fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his 10 piece band

Derren Brown is back with brand new show Derren Brown: SHOWMAN from Tuesday 21 - Saturday 25 July The multi award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion, Derren Brown, is at his very best on stage. His one-man shows have received wide critical acclaim and more Olivier wins and nominations than any other in history! Now with his first brand new theatre show in five years, Derren Brown returns to astonish and amaze audiences up and down the country. The content of SHOWMAN remains a closely guarded

secret, but if you've seen him before, you know you're in for a powerhouse treat!

Derren said; "All I can reveal is that the show will ultimately be about you, the audience member, because that's what I find most interesting. There are places I'd like to take the audience where we haven't been before. I always aim to have it deliver more than you'd expect. I'm excited to be at the starting point of that process. Getting it on the road will be my favourite part of the year."

Tickets for the new season of shows will be on sale exclusively to Friends Of The Grand and members on Saturday 22 June at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters. Public bookings open on Wednesday 26 June at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters.





