Blackstock Market Unveils Christmas Spectacular

Liverpool's award-winning Blackstock Market is preparing to spread plenty of Christmas cheer this festive season. The popular 60,000sq ft entertainment hub is welcoming families, friends and festive revellers to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at a host of fantastic events – both ‘naughty' and ‘nice' - during November and December.

Enjoy a Christmas culinary adventure, a brilliant beverage experience or an evening of festive-themed live entertainment at the Blackstock Street venue.

Christmas at Blackstock includes:

Christmas Comedy Specials during November and December with Hot Water Comedy Club presenting headline acts, household names and rising stars in shows with a seasonal theme.

Miracle on Blackstock Street Christmas party nights, perfect for office dos or gatherings of friends, promising high-octane celebrations with DJs, bongo and sax performances, quirky characters and a snow-filled finale.

Dear Santa: The Experience, where young visitors can enter a ‘magic mailroom' where cheeky elves sing festive songs and invite children to send their own messages to Father Christmas, complete with a video message from the man in red himself.

A Christmas Picnic with the Characters where you can dine on delicious festive food and enjoy some surprise visits from much-loved Christmas characters.

Not one but two Christmas Pantomimes, devised by Hot Water Comedy Club, performed by improv talent and packed with sparkle, music, mischief, mayhem and lots of laughter, perfect for families, friends or work outings.

Meanwhile for those looking for something a bit cheeky, there's Bad Santa's Naughty List, a rowdy and very playful party where Bad Santa will oversee some seasonal chaos in what is set to be Liverpool's wildest Christmas event.

Raise a festive glass to Whisky & Wonder, led by Victorian Whisky Host ‘the Spirit of Christmas' who will take you on a magical whisky tasting in an evening of elegance and fun. The event includes a Christmas cocktail, festive nibbles and acoustic music.

Alternatively, take part in Whisky Tasting Classes. Hosted at the venue's atmospheric Whisky & Water, these curated sessions offer more than 400 whiskies to suit both novices and connoisseurs.

The venue is also the perfect location for Christmas parties, with decorated private function rooms holding up to 140 guests, with their own bars and space for dancing, available to book. Food, drink and music can also be arranged.

And the fun doesn't stop with Christmas itself. Blackstock Market will see out the old and ring in the New Year with a New Year's Eve Party to Remember, with celebrations spread across the entire site from noon to the early hours – featuring live music, comedy specials, DJs, festive surprises and a party atmosphere.

Blackstock Market is the brainchild of Hot Water Comedy founders Paul and Binty Blair and first opened its doors in April 2024. Over the last 18 months it has attracted more than half a million visitors.

Paul Blair says: “This will be our second Christmas at Blackstock Market, and after an amazing summer we're pulling out all the stops for the 2025 festive season. The whole venue will be transformed with Christmas decorations, creating a magical backdrop for a programme that really has something for everyone - from family picnics with festive characters and two brilliantly unpredictable pantomimes to comedy specials, whisky tastings and our infamous party nights.”

He added: “Since opening 18 months ago, we've welcomed more than half a million visitors and the response has been incredible. We're really proud of what we've built here, and this Christmas we can promise a celebration that's bigger, bolder and the perfect way to see out 2025 and welcome an exciting 2026.”