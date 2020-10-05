Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Birmingham Opera Company Streams FIDELIO

The production is available through February 24, 2021.

Oct. 5, 2020  

Birmingham Opera Company will stream its production of FIDELIO, beginning October 24 through February 24, 2021.

Under the most complicated circumstances, when the world seems impossibly dark, a woman takes her life into her own hands. She risks everything to save her politically imprisoned husband - and sets herself free.

The Birmingham Opera Company's production set in an enormous circus tent and mixing professional and amateur performers powerfully explores what oppression means today. The striking image of over 200 local people participating in their own imprisonments and experiencing freedom will stay with you for a long time to come.

Learn more at https://operavision.eu/en/library/performances/operas/fidelio-birmingham-opera-company.



