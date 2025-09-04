Bindi Karia Appointed Chair Of Trustees Of Stratford East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stratford East has announced that Bindi Karia has been appointed Chair of the Board of Trustees. This appointment is a natural extension of Bindi's two-decade career at the intersection of innovation, technology, community, connectivity and advisory. Having led startup and venture initiatives at Microsoft, Silicon Valley Bank, and Molten Ventures, and advised the European Innovation Council and countless founders, Karia has long championed platforms that elevate underrepresented voices.

Her trusteeship at Stratford East builds on this mission—placing culture, creativity, and local impact at the centre of her work with Stratford East. Taking over from Interim Co-Chairs Christopher Hird and Francesca Moody, she joins the theatre at the start of Artistic Director & Co-CEO Lisa Spirling and Executive Director & Co-CEO Hanna Streeter's tenure.

As Chair, Karia will support Stratford East's team with their mission to deepen its roots in East London's diverse communities, amplify emerging talent, and bridge the worlds of culture, venture, and civic leadership.

Interim Stratford East Co-Chairs Christopher Hird and Francesca Moody said: “We are thrilled that Bindi Karia has accepted the Trustee's invitation to be the Chair of Stratford East. With a new leadership team of Lisa as Artistic Director and Hanna as Executive Director the theatre is at an exciting stage of its development. We believe that Bindi's considerable business experience, her track record as an entrepreneur, her connection with the area through her previous role on the Board of Governors of the University of East London and her demonstrable passion for theatre and for Stratford East makes her the ideal person to lead the board in the coming years of expansion and growth. With Bindi's energy and expertise, we look forward to the future with great confidence and excitement.”

Bindi Karia said: “Theatre. Innovation. Community. They're all part of the same system. And I'm here to connect them. That's why this role as Chair of Stratford East — with its deep roots in storytelling, diversity, and East London's cultural fabric — feels so right.”