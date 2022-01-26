Bianca Del Rio Announces Additional London Date On Her UNSANITIZED Tour

Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio has today announced that due to phenomenal demand she has added an additional date at London's Eventim Apollo on 14 May 2022 as part of her Unsanitized tour. Tickets for the new London show go on-sale Friday 28 January 2022 at 10:00am, all other tickets are available now via: https://www.eventim.co.uk/artist/bianca-del-rio/?affiliate=HAL



Bianca Del Rio said: "It is unbelievable just how many people in Britain have a sick sense of humour, just like me. If you all want to be treated badly and be mocked, I'm here to do it. You want dirty, I'm as unsanitized as they come!"



Adding to her already-announced U.S., Canada and Latin American dates, and as part of a European tour including Israel, the UK leg of shows are taking place 6 May - 30 May 2022.



Starting its run in Brighton on 6 May, the tour will visit 14 cities across the UK, including Cambridge, Cardiff, Manchester, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stockton, Liverpool, Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, as well as London, with two shows at the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.



Renowned for her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor, Bianca was crowned "The queen of all Drag Race queens" (New York Magazine's "Most Powerful Drag Queens in America" and is set to bring a comedy show like no other to the UK with her Unsantized tour.



No stranger to London, Bianca made history on her previous global comedy tour as the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Arena! She also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.



Fierce, funny, and fabulous, Bianca Del Rio emerged on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag megastar, earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and #1 in New York Magazine's "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America". She is the host of The Bianca Del Rio Podcast, has starred in movies including Hurricane Bianca, as well as author of the hysterical book "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio", all while amassing millions of fans on social media.