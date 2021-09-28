Belvoir's 2021 Balnaves Foundation and 2022 Andrew Cameron Fellowships Open for Submissions

Belvoir is committed to supporting and nurturing artists and their work, and in particular, the development of artists who face structural barriers in accessing these opportunities.

In 2021, the Balnaves Foundation Fellowship continues to evolve to meet the needs of the artistic community, in a commitment to supporting new work by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander theatre artists. This year, the Fellowship is now open to both playwrights to write a new play and to directors or writer/directors that can lead the creation of an Indigenous-led new stage work, whether that be a new play, an adaptation or through a devised process.

Along with the creation of a new work, the Fellowship model seeks to be deeply collaborative, provide the opportunity to work on a variety of creative process and includes the invitation to have a voice in Belvoir's artistic decision-making processes.

This year also marks the third Andrew Cameron Fellowship that the company is awarding, thanks to the generosity of, and in honour of, former Belvoir chair Andrew Cameron AM.

The Andrew Cameron Fellow will work with the company's Artistic and Programming team over a period of one year to support play development, auditions, rehearsals and season programming. The Fellowship is open to directors, actors, writers, dramaturgs or creatives interested in pursuing artistic leadership positions in the future.

As part of the experience of working within Belvoir's Artistic and Programming team, the Fellow will also be offered mentorship by Artistic Associates, S.Shakthidharan and Kodie Bedford, and Producer, Zainab Syed, to ensure they have appropriate structures of support. Applicants from First Nations, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse backgrounds and/or underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply.

Eamon Flack, Artistic Director at Belvoir said "Opportunities like these are rare in Australian theatre, but they're invaluable. The chance to sit inside a company is a special thing - to eavesdrop on great artists, to form new collaborations, to see the connections between the work and the business and to develop a long-term relationship with Belvoir".

Andrew Cameron AM, Andrew Cameron Family Foundation, said "I'm passionate about succession in the arts and I believe it is essential for the industry's ongoing success that emerging leaders have the opportunity to work within thriving companies like Belvoir. It's no mistake that many Artistic Directors come from more junior positions in programming teams as there is no replacing that hands-on experience. I have also seen firsthand how Belvoir creates extraordinary theatre with an extraordinarily small programming team, so it will be a great boost for the company to have an extra head and set of hands in that team."

Hamish Balnaves, CEO, The Balnaves Foundation, said "The Balnaves Foundation has been supporting Indigenous Theatre at Belvoir for over ten years, and central to this support is the commissioning of new work. We are proud to once again be supporting a platform for Indigenous artists to be creating contemporary Australian stories through the Balnaves Fellowship."

Applications for both Fellowships are now open. Submissions for the 2021 Balnaves Foundation Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Artist Fellowship close on October 4, 6PM with submissions for the 2022 Andrew Cameron Fellowship closing on 22 October.

Additional information can be found on the Belvoir website: https://belvoir.com.au/fellowships-and-residencies/.