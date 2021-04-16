Belgrade Opens a New Cafe For Takeaway

The Belgrade Theatre has unveiled its new cafÃ© and bar - the Belgrade CafÃ© and Nineteen 58.

The newly refurbished Belgrade CafÃ© is now open for takeaway and outdoor dining from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday. The new offering of locally sourced food includes nachos, loaded fries and loaded salad with delicious toppings including guacamole, tomato salsa, salsa verde, coleslaw, sour cream and lots more. A variety of soft and alcoholic drinks are also available.

The Belgrade's food and drink offer is run in-house. As a registered charity, every penny customers spend with them goes back into supporting their work with and for Coventry's communities.

Joy Clayton, Catering Manager said: "We're looking forward to welcoming people into our stunning new space. Not only are we enhancing the theatrical experience of audience members, but we're also able to open independently of the Theatre. Our footprint has been expanded into previously occupied shops on Corporation Street - so now our space is bigger than ever before! We'll be open seven days a week when Covid restrictions ease on 17 May. With later opening times on Fridays and Saturdays, keep your eyes peeled for live music events. We can't wait to see faces old and new."

The refurbishment of the Belgrade's CafÃ© is part of its Â£5.5 million 2020 Redevelopment Project. The interiors were designed by Lazzeri Creative Interiors and inspired by the Theatre's origins. Beautifully realised by Corstorphine + Wright Architects, the new space is decorated with vintage show posters and artwork from across the decades.

From Monday 17 May, customers will be able to see the new cafÃ© and upstairs bar, Nineteen 58, for the very first time when it opens for indoor dining. Live performances also start at the Belgrade from 17 May, with April in Paris starring Joe Pasquale and Sarah Earnshaw.

Councillor David Welsh, from Coventry City Council, said, "There has been so much work happening throughout the Covid outbreak to improve facilities at the Belgrade Theatre and I am really pleased that they can now take the first tentative steps by announcing what future productions they will be able to host. I want to thank all those involved for the hard work they have put into getting the Belgrade Theatre ready, and I wish the theatre every success."

The project has in part been funded by the Government's Local Growth Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, Coventry City Council and Arts Council England.