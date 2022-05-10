Beatboxer SK Shlomo Brings Brand New Show To Royal Albert Hall

SK SHLOMO will bring BREATHE: THE PLAY THAT BECOMES A RAVE to Royal Albert Hall - The Elgar Room from Tuesday, 14th to Saturday, 18th June 2022.

The highly-anticipated auto-biographical brand new show comes to the Royal Albert Hall for a limited season this June.

After ten years touring the world, acclaimed beatboxer SK Shlomo realised he was getting sick but was too scared to tell anyone. Once he couldn't step onstage at all, he became isolated and eventually... suicidal.

But he survived. Now, in aid of the suicide charity CALM, and soundtracked live with songs from his upcoming second album, he is back with BREATHE: a breath-taking display of bravery and virtuosic performance, recreating the impromptu rave in his living room that not only saved his life but transformed a sleepy village community.

Born in London to a Middle-Eastern family, SK Shlomo first burst into the mainstream after collaborating with BjÃ¶rk and performing with famous fans from Damon Albarn, Lily Allen and Jarvis Cocker to Imogen Heap, Martha Wainwright and Rudimental.

He soon became the first ever World Looping Champion and taught his friend Ed SHeeran some tricks. He became Artist in Residence at London's Southbank Centre, won rave reviews for his autobiographical one-person shows and even became the subject of an award-winning feature documentary, The Beatbox Choir.

SK Shlomo's return to performing after almost 2 years off the road fighting depression was hailed as a triumph: a blistering tour of over 130 shows, including playing the Other Stage at Glastonbury, album support from Radio 1, creating a moving TED Talk, and a nomination for the Edinburgh Fringe Mental Health Award.

And now he's combining all his powers to create BREATHE. "It's a story about how music and raving can unite people from all walks of life," he says. "The show has become a space for me to reclaim a bunch of outsider labels that I've previously been ashamed of, like being disabled, or foreign, or struggling with PTSD and ADHD, and it's also the first time I've talked in public about queerness or being non-binary. The goal for me is to stand up on stage and simply be myself. No hiding behind clever tricks, no fancy techniques, no persona. This is the real me, broken but proud. It's the scariest, most exciting thing I've ever tried."

