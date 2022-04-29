Be The Change East London: Creative Industries Networking Event Announced

Live performances, music, film, animation, art displays, and a pop-up shop and catwalk, showcasing designs from emerging fashion and textile talent, are just some of the highlights of Be The Change East London, an exciting new creative industries networking event.

Created by graduating fashion marketing students from the University of East London, and sponsored by This is Projekt, Be The Change East London aims to bring together next generation talent with creative industries' leaders, movers, and shakers to develop the sector in London.

The exciting networking event takes place on Friday, 6 May, at The Factory in the new Royal Docks Enterprise Zone, where £8bn is being invested to offer a different way to live and work, and where a creative ecosystem for new and growing businesses is rapidly leading the way.

Visitors to the free event will discover new talent from UEL's School of Arts and Creative Industries, as well current Royal Docks creative business residents. Alongside the student showcases and displays, there will be opportunities to network with creative professionals to discover and discuss new career, business, and funding opportunities.

Be The Change East London - Creative Industries Networking Event, Friday, 6 May, from 12 noon to 6 pm at The Factory, Factory Road, London E16 2HB. Open to all.

Follow this event on Instagram @bethechangeeastldn