BURNT TOAST Makes its UK Premiere at Battersea Arts Centre

In Burnt Toast, experimental Norwegian theatre collective Susie Wang blend reality and surreal horror in an 85-minute-long theatrical production that is set to make its UK premiere in Battersea Arts Centre's Grand Hall this April.

Blending in-your-face body horror with an unsettling manipulation of the mundane, in Burnt Toast Susie Wang create an “uncanny gap between the real and the unreal, the original and the fake.”

Set designer Bo Krister Wallström's garish and intricate staging transports audiences to somewhere in the Deep South, in an all-red hotel lobby with a front desk and two elevators — one going up and one going down. Betty, the receptionist, dutifully minds her desk as Danny arrives, chained to a mysterious silver briefcase. His attention soon turns to Violet—a woman sipping an eggnog cocktail while cradling her daughter. Could her child be his?

As their conversation deepens, questions spiral and danger unfolds, blending love and horror in a bloody descent into the unknown.

Originally presented in 2020 at the Black Box Teatr, Oslo, Burnt Toast is the final installment of the companies ‘horror trilogy based on human nature' preceded by productions The Hum in 2017 and Mummy Brown in 2018.

Having previously toured Burnt Toast in multiple venues in Norway including The National Theatre Oslo, the company have made a name for themselves across Europe having performed the work most recently at the International Summer Festival, Kampnagel Hamburg, and previously at Berlin Festival, Basel Switzerland, teatre lliure Barcelona and BALTOSCANDAL Festival, Estonia.

