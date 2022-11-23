BAFTA-Nominated Guz Khan Embarks On Brand New Live UK Tour

Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, brings his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity on tour with an eagerly anticipated, band-new stand up show Guz Khan Live! The tour kicks off in Manchester on 15th January 2023 before he heads to Peterborough, Newcastle, Nottingham, Northampton, Birmingham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Bradford and concludes in his hometown of Coventry on the 4th February 2023. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 23rd November and are available from GuzKhanLive.co.uk

Guz is the creator and star of BBC's Man Like Mobeen, alongside his appearances on Taskmaster (C4), The Last Leg (C4), Live at the Apollo (BBC), Hypothetical (Dave), Turn Up Charlie (Netflix), Netflix movies Army of Thieves and The Bubble.

Guz was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme and the show was nominated for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 Awards. At the RTS Midlands Awards in 2020, he won Best Male Actor, Best Writer and Best Craft award, which he shared jointly with co-writer Andy Milligan. It also won Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Digital Awards 2020, amongst a host of other accolades for all three series.

Tour Dates

JANUARY 2023

15.01.23 MANCHESTER, The Lowry

18.01.23 PETERBOROUGH, The Cresset

19.01.23 NEWCASTLE, Tyne Theatre & Opera House

21.01.23 NOTTINGHAM, Playhouse Theatre

26.01.23 NORTHAMPTON, Royal & Derngate

27.01.13 BIRMINGHAM, The Alexandra Theatre

28.01.13 LIVERPOOL, Playhouse Theatre

29.01.23 WOLVERHAMPTON, Grand Theatre

FEBRUARY 2023

01.02.23 LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall

03.02.23 BRADFORD, Alhambra Theatre

04.02.23 COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre