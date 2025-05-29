BAD LADS Will Tour UK This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Graeae has joined forces with Live Theatre, Newcastle to present the world premiere of Bad Lads by Mike Kenny this autumn. Directed by Graeae Artistic Director Jenny Sealey and created from testimonies, Bad Lads tells the gripping and devastating true story of the boys held at Medomsley Youth Detention Centre in County Durham in the 1980s. Sold to the public as a "short, sharp shock" for wayward youth, behind the walls of the prison for young offenders hid something much darker.

Mike Kenny’s play uncovers the truth behind what happened to these young men, revealing how it still impacts their lives some forty years after the events and looks at a system that failed these working-class men. At a time when the cry for accountability is louder than ever; Bad Lads demands remembrance and calls for justice.

Jenny Sealey, Graeae’s Artistic Director says, ‘I have been with the Bad Lads men’s stories since 2021. They have been holding them for over forty years. It is time for them to be heard and for this living history of government funded brutality to be out in the public domain. We are very privileged the men have trusted Graeae to take care of them, yet not shy away from the truth.’

Bad Lads opens at Live Theatre, Newcastle on Thursday 2 October and runs there until Saturday 11 October before embarking on a national tour until 15 November. Full dates are below with casting to be announced.

Live Theatre’s Artistic Director, Jack McNamara says, ‘Graeae are true pioneers and we are so thrilled to be working with them on this production. This play tackles a huge subject, particularly for our region, and we couldn’t imagine anyone better to approach it with the care and courage that Jenny Sealey and her team will. This is work borne out of a genuine cry for justice and the demand for a better, kinder world. It couldn’t be more urgent.’

All shows will be audio described, creatively captioned and presented in a relaxed environment.

Tour Dates

2–11 October

Live Theatre, Newcastle

live.org.uk

15–18 October

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

theatreroyal.com

23–25 October

Tobacco Factory Theatres, Bristol

tobaccofactorytheatres.com

5–6 November

Unity Theatre, Liverpool

unitytheatreliverpool.co.uk

7–8 November

Derby Theatre

derbytheatre.co.uk

11–12 November

Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

warwickartscentre.co.uk

14–15 November

ARC Stockton Arts Centre

arconline.co.uk

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds