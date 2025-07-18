Alfie Webster's Solo Show IENNY. Transfers To Omnibus Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grey Castle Productions has announced the transfer of Ienny., a bold and vulnerable one-man play written and performed by Alfie Webster and directed by Fringe First Award winner, Sarah Stacey.

Following its sold-out 2023 premiere at Theatre503, Ienny. transfers to the Omnibus Theatre. The production opens on 19 September, with previews from 16 September and runs until 4 October 2025. Developed through the Royal Court's Introduction to Playwriting group, Alfie Webster's debut play is a darkly funny and emotionally resonant solo show exploring identity, masculinity and the need for belonging.

Aimee Lou Wood, acclaimed actor and supporter of the project said today, “I'm absolutely thrilled that my dear friend Alfie Webster is taking their special solo-show to the Omnibus Theatre, following a sold-out run at Theatre503. It's a beautifully crafted play that examines what it means to find your place in a world as a generation cursed by the worry of being too much or too little, too big or too small, too young or too old. I can't wait to watch it, and hope audiences come and feel as deeply connected to it as I do."

Ienny's not even the main character in his own life. Dangerously close to the end of his twenties, he is still waiting for his life to begin. His best mate, Carly is in the epicentre of everything and he's sick of always being a witness. But after waking up from a very unsettling dream with an unexpected visitor, Lenny decides to step off the sidelines. Tonight, everyone will be watching him. Tonight, he will be born into the man he's supposed to be, and his life is really going to start… won't it? But it's not long before this new way of thinking begins to shift into something darker…

Alfie Webster is a queer writer, poet and actor, Ienny. is his debut play. As an actor, his theatre credits include STOP KISS (Above the Stag Theatre), Peter Pan (Park Theatre), and Much Ado About Nothing (UK tour). Webster trained as an actor at RADA and has an MA in Writing for Stage and Broadcast Media at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Sarah Stacey directs. Her directing credits includes 1:17am (Theatre503), Utoya (Arcola Theatre), BASIC BALD B*TCH (Brixton House), Beasts (Omnibus Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe - Fringe First Winner), If. Destroyed. Still. True. (The Hope Theatre), and One Kiss (Belgrade Theatre); and as associate director, A Midsummer Night's Dream (RSC and Barbican Theatre). Stacey trained on the Birkbeck Theatre Directing MFA and was a 2023 JMK finalist.