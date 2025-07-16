Aakash Odedra Appointed Sadler's Wells Associate Artist

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sadler's Wells has announced the appointment of Aakash Odedra as a Sadler's Wells Associate Artist. Odedra is an internationally renowned dancer and choreographer. Bilingual in classical and contemporary dance, Odedra and his company use the voice of the British Asian experience to translate ancient and contemporary movement language to tell new stories that are relevant to today. Last month, Odedra picked up both the Best Male Dancer and Outstanding Male Classical Performance Awards at the National Dance Awards.

Born in Birmingham and now based in Leicester, Aakash Odedra founded his company in 2011 and has since performed over 300 full length performances in 40 countries. His meditative exchange between the Indian classical kathak dance and Sufi poetry Songs of the Bulbul opens at Sadler's Wells East later this week (17 – 19 July 2025). Other recent credits at Sadler's Wells include Mehek in 2024, a duet devised and performed with Aditi Mangaldas and Samsara in 2022, a collaboration with the Bagri Foundation.



Aakash Odedra joins Balletboyz, Sir Matthew Bourne OBE, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jules Cunningham, Jonzi D, Dan Daw, Oona Doherty, Michelle Dorrance, Sharon Eyal, Sylvie Guillem, Michael Hulls, Michael Keegan-Dolan, Akram Khan MBE, Russell Maliphant OBE, Sir Wayne McGregor CBE, Seeta Patel, Crystal Pite, Kate Prince MBE, Nitin Sawhney, Alesandra Seutin, Botis Seva, Hofesh Shechter, and Jasmin Vardimon MBE as a new Sadler's Wells Associate Artist. The appointment was made by Sadler's Wells Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive, Sir Alistair Spalding CBE and Associate Artistic Director Rob Jones.

Aakash Odedra said: "For me—and for many dancers—Sadler's Wells is the Mecca of the dance world, a place of expressive pilgrimage. To become an Associate Artist of Sadler's Wells feels like the golden gates of dance heaven have opened. It is, in the truest sense, an honour, and I am deeply humbled.

Sadler's holds a special place in my heart: it's where I performed my first-ever solo in 2009. Now, after many years, I return to the same stage with my latest solo, Songs of the Bulbul—a celebration to commemorate the associate-ship. The journey so far has been beautiful, and now I feel life has come full circle.

I would like to thank all the people who have been part of my journey—my Babaji (my spiritual guide), my dance gurus and mentors, Sir Alistair Spalding, and Rob—for opening the doors to a new chapter, a new circle."

Sir Alistair Spalding said: “As Aakash goes from strength to strength both as a performer and as a choreographic artist it is a pleasure to bring him to the family of Sadler's Wells Associate Artists. His upcoming performance of Songs of the Bulbul is evidence of how he is taking both the South Asian form of Kathak Dance and contemporary performance in general forward.”

Rob Jones said: “We are so pleased to have Aakash joining our family of Associates Artists who are at the heart of our artistic vision. He is an incredible artist who over the years has grown and developed and we're looking forward to following him on this journey as he continues to contribute to both the UK and international dance landscapes.”



Associate Artists are at the heart of Sadler's Wells' artistic vision. Sadler's Wells commissions new work from its Associate Artists, helps them develop their ideas, and provides them with resources and technical expertise. The first group of Associate Artists was appointed by Sir Alistair Spalding in 2005. This played an important role in transforming Sadler's Wells into an organisation that makes new work and helped it become the world-leading dance institution it is today.