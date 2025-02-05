A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Come to Leeds Playhouse This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leeds Playhouse will stage the fresh and magical adaptation, by Yorkshire writer Deborah McAndrew, of the timeless classic, A Christmas Carol. This heart-warming production, celebrating the true meaning of Christmas, is being directed by Leeds Playhouse Deputy Artistic Director Amy Leach (Animal Farm, Macbeth, Mr Snow) and will take audiences on a sumptuous, ghostly adventure from 20 November 2025 – 17 January 2026.

Written over 180 years ago, A Christmas Carol remains a beloved ghost story that captivates audiences of all ages. This enchanting adaptation blends festive cheer, lively music, and a touch of festive magic. On Christmas Eve in Victorian England, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is as grumpy as ever, grumbling his way through a typical "bah humbug!" day. But as the frosty night unfolds, four ghostly spirits whisk him on a whirlwind journey through his past, present, and future, revealing the true meaning of Christmas.

Playwright Deborah McAndrew said: “I couldn't be more delighted to be back in my home city. A Christmas Carol tells us the most important message in the darkest time of the year - that misery and suffering isn't inevitable, that change is possible, and the end of the story is down to us. It's timeless and beautiful, and perfect for Christmas.”

Director Amy Leach said: "I am thrilled to direct A Christmas Carol at Leeds Playhouse for the 2025 festive season. The magic of this timeless tale is that, whether it's your first or thirty-first time experiencing it, it delivers spine-tingling moments, classic storytelling, and a heartwarming reminder of the power of kindness, generosity, and the holiday spirit. Debbie’s adaptation has it all, delivering both thrills and festive joy. Christmas at Leeds Playhouse is always a special time, where schools, groups, friends, and families come together to create lasting memories. I can’t wait to share this enchanting production, with its stunning design and beautiful music, with audiences of all ages at the Playhouse.”

Leeds Playhouse has earned a stellar reputation for staging spectacular productions during the yuletide season. Its 2023 production of Oliver! garnered widespread acclaim, winning Best Musical at the UK Theatre Awards, with leading actress Jenny Fitzpatrick also recognised for her outstanding performance. Its recent production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, which has now embarked on a national tour, has been seen by more than 60,000 people, who were magically transported to Narnia.

A Christmas Carol plays in Leeds Playhouse’s Quarry theatre from 20 November 2025 – 17 January 2026. Tickets are on sale to Leeds Playhouse’s Priority Access, Playhouse Pass Members and Under 30 Scheme from 5 February, with tickets on general sale from 12 February. Creative audio description will be available at all performances from 27 November.

Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances will also be available as well as educational workshops delivered by the Playhouse’s award-winning Playhouse Connect team.

An early bird ticket offer is available for customers who book before 31 March 2025. They can get £10 off full price tickets from the top three price bands for Monday – Friday performances between 20 – 26 November 2025.

Full cast and creatives will be announced at a later date.

