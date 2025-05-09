Tickets Now On Sale For BEYOND VAN GOGH In Exeter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for the South West premiere of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience are now on public sale. The multimedia attraction is set to be staged at the Westpoint Arena, Exeter from 16th to 31st October 2025.

Beyond Van Gogh went on pre-sale earlier this week with art lovers from across Devon and the South West taking advantage of the early bird opportunity to secure tickets ahead of the official on-sale launch.

With a strictly limited two-week run which includes the October half term, the attraction is expected to be in high demand.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience blends more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they came alive around them.

The immersive experience has already been seen by more than seven million people worldwide. It made its UK debut in Liverpool last summer, where it attracted more than 60,000 visitors, and was also staged to acclaim in Glasgow and Birmingham. During 2025, in addition to Exeter it will return to Liverpool as well as visiting Aberdeen for the first time.

Westpoint Exeter is the South West’s largest and most versatile arena and showground, providing the ultimate destination for a wide range of exhibitions, concerts, shows and other events including the flagship annual Devon County Show.

The venue, which offers free parking, is situated in 150 acres of rolling green fields close to Junction 30 of the M5, making it easily accessible for visitors across the West Country and beyond. It is also just a 10-minute journey from Exeter International Airport and 15 minutes from Exeter St David’s railway station.

Visitors will be swept on a journey through Van Gogh’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. They then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Even if you are not very familiar with Van Gogh’s incredible paintings, this is an excellent access point to his world, and a way to connect to the artist behind the art.

As part of its two-week Exeter residency, there will also be a chance to purchase VIP Experience tickets which will include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry.

In addition, there are various discounted tickets available including parent and child and family ticket options. Merchandise will also be available in the Beyond Van Gogh store on site.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “We’ve had a great reaction since we announced Beyond Van Gogh Exeter dates earlier this week, with lots of people taking advantage of the special ticket pre-sale. It’s evident there’s a real passion and audience for art, both in the city and the wider South West.

“Tickets are now on public sale, and I can guarantee everyone who sees the immersive experience at Westpoint Exeter this October will be transported as they find themselves at the very heart of Van Gogh’s stunning and vibrant works.”

Sarah Dumont, Event Manager at Westpoint Exeter, added: “We are delighted to welcome the Beyond Van Gogh exhibition to Westpoint Exeter. This immersive experience offers a unique and inspiring way for visitors of all ages to connect with the life and work of one of history’s greatest artists and we are excited to see our arena transformed into this amazing installation.

“It will be a fantastic addition to Exeter’s cultural scene this autumn, and with free car parking and excellent transport links it’s easily accessible for visitors from across the South West.”

