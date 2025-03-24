London Borough Of Culture 2025 Hosts All-Day Dance Event STRICTLY WANDSWORTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's London Borough of Culture will kick off on 26 April in Battersea Park with an all-day dance extravaganza Strictly Wandsworth.

The event is hosted by two-time Strictly Professional Champ Oti Mabuse who said, “I'm thrilled to be hosting this huge celebration of dance that will feature hundreds of performers taking to the stage in one of Wandsworth's biggest green spaces. The best part is that the audience are all going to be part of the show! It's going to be an amazing way to kick off Wandsworth's year as London Borough of Culture!”

Strictly Wandsworth will be a full day of show-stopping performances, including the biggest dance spectacle the borough has ever seen, bringing together 200 dancers from local organisations.

The mass dance centrepiece for the day has been created by Jeanefer Jean-Charles MBE, the visionary behind movement performances for global events including the London 2012 Olympic Games, Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and Manchester International Festival. This landmark event will feature extraordinary groups including Tavaziva Dance, London Children's Ballet and Royal Academy of Dance.

The day will end in a high-energy mass dance finale,. Choreographer Patience J, known for her work on Strictly Come Dancing and X Factor, has collaborated with Jeanefer Jean-Charles and Jenna Lee to create a fun, dynamic dance for everyone. Bursting with energy and powered by the irresistible rhythms of Afrobeats by composer DJ Walde, this routine is made for all to enjoy. To learn the dance beforehand visit https://www.instagram.com/welcometowandsworth/

Starting the day, the Let's All Dance Ballet Company will treat audiences to a magical ballet showcase featuring excerpts from Cinderella, The Princess and the Frog and Alice in Wonderland. Perfect for tiny dancers!

Colour, costumes and high-energy dance come together for a dazzling showcase of Bollywood dance, presented by the sensational Naz Choudhury and Boly Flex.

Guests will also be transported to 1920's Harlem with a jazz, tap and swing performance from the Lindy Hop Dance Co, and saddle up to line dance with The Country Roses and feel the thrill of break-dance battles with Breakforce.

After the main show, keep your dancing shoes on for a classic DJ set from the amazing Gok Wan. Join Gok for a boogie as we celebrate our love of dancing and lose ourselves to the music!

All day, you'll be able to shimmy on over to the Big Pink Silent Disco tent and get moving for some dance battle sessions on 2-channel headphones. Think Taylor Swift vs Charli XCX, ABBA vs Queen and more! Head over to the Big Pink Silent Disco tent to keep dancing with local dance groups with interactive dance performances and tutorials – suitable for all ages.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: ‘London Borough of Culture puts the spotlight on local creativity, bringing all parts of the borough together to celebrate and showcase their incredible talents. Strictly Wandsworth is a fantastic example of that, as it is bringing together people of all ages and abilities to take place in this mass dance event. I'd encourage local residents to put on their dancing shoes and head for Battersea Park to join in the celebrations. It's a wonderful way to start what will be an inspiring year in Wandsworth, as we build a better London for everyone.'

Leader of Wandsworth Council Simon Hogg said: "This is going to be brilliant. A massive dance party, right here in Wandsworth, and everyone's invited. Whether you can dance or not, just come along, have a go, and enjoy the show. It's going to be a day to remember!"

Justine Simons OBE, London's Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: ‘Wandsworth has truly captured the spirit of our London Borough of Culture with Strictly Wandsworth. Dance is something everyone can do, and this spectacular celebration is an invitation to all. Strictly Wandsworth will see hundreds of dancers and members of the public come together and - most importantly - have a lot of fun! Our vision is to bring culture to Londoners' doors and inspire the next generation, because culture is what makes London the best city in the world.'

Tickets are free and will be available from 2 April. To receive first access to these, make sure you're on the London Borough of Culture mailing list. You can sign up here: https://welcometowandsworth.com/

Volunteering for London Borough of Culture is now open. Become a Culture Hero. Volunteer at Strictly Wandsworth, or one of our other incredible events across the programme and help create something unforgettable. Sign up here: https://welcometowandsworth.com/get-involved/volunteer

Comments