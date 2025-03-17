Theatre Tulsa Offers Inclusive Performance Of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tulsa will bring the award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from March 20 through March 23, 2025.

A global smash hit that blends the slapstick humor of Monty Python with the intrigue of a classic Sherlock Holmes mystery, The Play That Goes Wrong is a laugh-out-loud spectacle of theatrical disaster.

The Play That Goes Wrong hilariously depicts the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where the performance unravels into pure chaos.

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, a set that falls apart, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone troupe of amateur actors battles against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call.

“The brilliance of this play lies in its perfectly orchestrated disasters,” said director Jarrod Kopp. “It's a love letter to live theatre, proving that even when everything goes wrong, the show must go on—and the results are absolutely hilarious.”

In keeping with Theatre Tulsa's commitment to accessibility and inclusion, a special performance will be held on March 21 at 2 p.m. in honor of World Down Syndrome Day. Free ticket pairs will be provided to local individuals with Down Syndrome and a guest, ensuring that more people in the community can experience the magic of live theatre.

“We wanted to make the comedy in this show as inclusive as possible for anyone to enjoy it,” Kopp said. “That means making the show accessible to a wide range of people who may face challenges to attending and enjoying a show.”

Performances are one weekend only at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center's Williams Theatre - March 20 to 23, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Tulsa PAC box office at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111. For more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming productions, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402, or email info@theatretulsa.org.

