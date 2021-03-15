Theatre Tulsa Launches TELL ME A STORY Performances Online

Theatre Tulsa has taken its new and original theatre experience "Tell Me A Story" online.

The production, a three-part series of true-life personal stories adapted into theatre performances, was held at ahha Tulsa in a staging that was designed for public health and safety.

Theatre Tulsa gathered real-life stories from the community, gave those stories to playwrights, and then gave their scripts to directors to adapt into live pieces of theatre. The intimate pieces were designed to be viewed in various areas of ahha Tulsa in assigned audience groups of no more than 10 people.

Episode 1 was performed in November of last year, with plans to perform the other episodes over the following two months. However, rising COVID-19 infections during the holiday season prevented Theatre Tulsa from providing the additional episodes to live audiences. Instead, the company recorded the other two episodes with plans to release all the stories via online streaming video.

"It was extremely important to us to get all of these stories out to the public. From the original storytellers, to the writers, directors and actors who adapted the stories, everyone worked so hard to make theatre happen during the pandemic. We knew we had to make this as widely available as possible," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.

Episode 1 recently launched online, and is now available for viewing at theatretulsa.org/tellmeastory

Theatre Tulsa will release Episode 2 on March 22. Episode 3 will be released April 5.