The Glenn Miller Orchestra Comes to Tulsa PAC This Week

The performance is on June 06, 2025. 

By: Jun. 03, 2025
The Glenn Miller Orchestra Comes to Tulsa PAC This Week Image
The most popular and sought after big band of all time returns to Tulsa for an evening of swing music at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center! Touring continuously since 1956, The Glenn Miller Orchestra is featured in over 200 concerts and dances per year.

Each performance includes the timeless classics that made them famous the world over in a show that has moved audiences for generations.



