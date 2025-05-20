ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Tulsa This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tulsa Performing Arts Center is set to transport audiences to a whimsical world as Theatre Tulsa presents Alice in Wonderland Jr. from May 23 to 25, 2025. This family-friendly musical adaptation brings Lewis Carroll's classic tale to life, promising a delightful experience for theatergoers of all ages.

Alice in Wonderland Jr. follows the curious adventures of Alice as she navigates the peculiar and enchanting world of Wonderland. From the eccentric Mad Hatter to the enigmatic Cheshire Cat, audiences will encounter a host of memorable characters, all set to a vibrant musical score.

This production offers a condensed yet captivating rendition of the beloved story, making it accessible and engaging for younger audiences while still enchanting adults.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!