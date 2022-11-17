Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Young People's Theatre Presents Geordie Theatre's CELESTIAL BODIES

Celestial Bodies is a timely play about a young girl's struggles with body image – and feeling comfortable in her own skin.

Nov. 17, 2022  
Young People's Theatre (YPT) presents a thought-provoking play for teens, Celestial Bodies, directed by Jimmy Blais (Artistic Director of Geordie Theatre), written by poet and playwright Jacob Margaret Archer, and produced by Geordie Theatre.

Celestial Bodies is a timely play about a young girl's struggles with body image - and feeling comfortable in her own skin. Recommended for ages 13 and up, Celestial Bodies is presented in The Studio Nov. 28 - Dec. 9, 2022.

This one-actor play focuses on Stella - played by Riel Reddick-Stevens - a fast-thinking (and even-faster-talking) teenager. Stella has barely started high school and she's already over it - her plan is to lay low and hope that no one notices that she's an awkward, anxious space geek. But when that plan goes awry, she scrambles to cope with normal teen challenges such as bullying, binge eating, and... accidentally becoming an ice hockey goalie. Celestial Bodies is one girl's cosmic journey toward truly owning the space she occupies.

"Jake's play is wonderfully layered and beautifully complex," says Director Jimmy Blais. "The teen perspective has to be one of the more challenging avenues to take in theatre; and to do it well is even harder. Celestial Bodies is a teen play done well. It is a simple and truthful story of an anxiety-ridden girl who struggles to find her place, and at times is heart breaking, inspirational and charmingly poetic."

"Through social media, young people's online images travel faster and farther than ever before," says YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. "It's no wonder our young people struggle with body image. Celestial Bodies does a beautiful job in addressing the obstacles to self-acceptance amongst teens."

Additional credits include: Set & Costume Designer: Eo Sharp; Lighting Designer: Tim Rodrigues; Design Assistant: Sorcha Gibson; Production Manager/Technical Director: Aurora Torok; Stage Manager: Annalise Peterson-Perry.

Celestial Bodies

By Jacob Margaret Archer
Directed by Jimmy Blais (premiere production directed by Mike Payette)
Produced by Geordie Theatre

Performances:

Weekdays: Nov. 28 - Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8 at 10:30AM & 1:15PM | Dec. 5 at 1:15PM | Dec. 9 at 10:30AM

Weekends: Dec. 3 & 4 at 1:30PM

Relaxed Performances: Dec. 4 at 1:30PM and Dec. 5 at 1:15PM

Recommended for ages 13+

Run Time: Approx. 60 minutes

Tickets: Youth (1-18) and Seniors (65+): $19 | Adults (19+): $24 (plus HST & service charges)

Purchase Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org

Box Office: 416.862.2222




