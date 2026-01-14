Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Robert Black - SONDHEIM - Wavestage Theatre



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Lucy Darling - LUCY DARLING IN INDULGENCE - Crow's Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Aniko Murphy/ Penelope Artemis - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Sergison - CABARET - TheatreTO



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sarah Langford/ Kelly Martin - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michelle Vanderheyden - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sarah Langford - ANASTASIA - Wavestage Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Anita La Selva - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Yo Mustafa - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - West End Studio Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Kat Sandler - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Stratford Festival



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre



Best Ensemble (Professional)

THE LION KING - Mirvish Productions



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Caileigh Lavery - ANASTASIA - Wavestage Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Howell Binkley - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Charlie Henderson - COMPANY - BurlOak Theatre Group



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Bob Foster - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

ANASTASIA - Wavestage Theatre



Best Musical (Professional)

THE LION KING - Mirvish Productions



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE) - Mixtape Projects



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Rick Schiralli - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Bryden Rutherford - JOSEPH/DREAMCOAT - TheatreTO



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Richelle Tavernier - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Caroline Taol - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival



Best Play (Non-Professional)

SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group



Best Play (Professional)

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Michelle Righetti - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Beowulf Boritt - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Randolph Burlton - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gareth Owen - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Diana Collins - COMPANY - BurlOak Theatre Group



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Addison Wagman - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatre Aquarius



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Ivan Bond - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Tim Campbell - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Wavestage Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

TheatreTO

Winners can download graphics here.