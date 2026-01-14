 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Robert Black - SONDHEIM - Wavestage Theatre

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Lucy Darling - LUCY DARLING IN INDULGENCE - Crow's Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Aniko Murphy/ Penelope Artemis - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Sergison - CABARET - TheatreTO

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sarah Langford/ Kelly Martin - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Michelle Vanderheyden - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Sarah Langford - ANASTASIA - Wavestage Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Anita La Selva - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Yo Mustafa - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - West End Studio Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Kat Sandler - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Stratford Festival

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre

Best Ensemble (Professional)
THE LION KING - Mirvish Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Caileigh Lavery - ANASTASIA - Wavestage Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Howell Binkley - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Charlie Henderson - COMPANY - BurlOak Theatre Group

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Bob Foster - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
ANASTASIA - Wavestage Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)
THE LION KING - Mirvish Productions

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE) - Mixtape Projects

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Rick Schiralli - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Bryden Rutherford - JOSEPH/DREAMCOAT - TheatreTO

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Richelle Tavernier - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Caroline Taol - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival

Best Play (Non-Professional)
SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group

Best Play (Professional)
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Michelle Righetti - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Beowulf Boritt - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Randolph Burlton - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Gareth Owen - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Diana Collins - COMPANY - BurlOak Theatre Group

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Addison Wagman - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatre Aquarius

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Ivan Bond - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Tim Campbell - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Wavestage Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
TheatreTO

