Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Robert Black - SONDHEIM - Wavestage Theatre
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Lucy Darling - LUCY DARLING IN INDULGENCE - Crow's Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Aniko Murphy/ Penelope Artemis - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Sergison - CABARET - TheatreTO
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sarah Langford/ Kelly Martin - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Michelle Vanderheyden - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Sarah Langford - ANASTASIA - Wavestage Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Anita La Selva - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Yo Mustafa - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - West End Studio Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Kat Sandler - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - The Stratford Festival
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre
Best Ensemble (Professional)
THE LION KING - Mirvish Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Caileigh Lavery - ANASTASIA - Wavestage Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Howell Binkley - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Charlie Henderson - COMPANY - BurlOak Theatre Group
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Bob Foster - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
ANASTASIA - Wavestage Theatre
Best Musical (Professional)
THE LION KING - Mirvish Productions
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE) - Mixtape Projects
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Rick Schiralli - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Wavestage Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Bryden Rutherford - JOSEPH/DREAMCOAT - TheatreTO
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Richelle Tavernier - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Caroline Taol - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival
Best Play (Non-Professional)
SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group
Best Play (Professional)
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Michelle Righetti - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Beowulf Boritt - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Randolph Burlton - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Gareth Owen - COME FROM AWAY - Royal Alexandra Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Diana Collins - COMPANY - BurlOak Theatre Group
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Addison Wagman - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatre Aquarius
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Ivan Bond - SWEAT - BurlOak Theatre Group
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Tim Campbell - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Stratford Festival
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Wavestage Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
TheatreTO
