Will Eno’s GNIT Makes Shaw Festival Debut This Month

The Shaw Festival welcomes the Canadian premiere of Will Eno’s Gnit**, a surreal, darkly funny, and unexpectedly moving contemporary reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt. Directed by Shaw Artistic Director Tim Carroll, the production begins previews June 19 and opens for review July 4, running through October 4 at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre.

A poignant satire of self-obsession and modern identity, Gnit follows Peter Gnit (played by Qasim Khan) on a globetrotting, ego-tripping quest for his "True Self." His journey begins with an act of emotional abandonment: leaving behind his ailing Mother (Nehassaiu deGannes) in pursuit of purpose. Along the way, he falls in love with Solvay (Julia Course), only to leave her too. Peter calls himself a “people person with good problem-causing skills,” but in reality, he’s the kind of man who never misses a chance to miss the point.

With sharp wit and existential undertones, Eno’s Gnit (rhymes with "writ") is both homage and interrogation—a poignant look at how we mythologize our lives while failing to live them.

The production also features Patrick Galligan, Mike Nadajewski, and Gabriella Sundar Singh.

Creative team credits include set and costume design by Hanne Loosen, lighting by Kevin Lamotte, and original music, music direction, and sound design by Claudio Vena. Michael Duggan serves as stage manager with Sang-Sang Lee as assistant stage manager.

Gnit runs approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one intermission, and is recommended for audiences 14 and up.

Performances take place at the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre, located at 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Shaw Festival 2025 Season

Gnit joins a diverse lineup for the 2025 Shaw Festival season, which runs through December 21. Additional programming includes The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Anything Goes, Wait Until Dark, Tons of Money, Major Barbara, Murder-on-the-Lake, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and A Christmas Carol, along with a vibrant Spiegeltent series of concerts, cabarets, and immersive events.

Travel & Ticket Information

Direct roundtrip bus service from Toronto and Burlington is available via the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Buses are wheelchair accessible, include Wi-Fi, and feature onboard hosts. Roundtrip fare is $39 per person (performance ticket required). Reservations through the Shaw Festival Box Office are required.

