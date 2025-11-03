Video: Inside Rehearsals for Toronto's & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at rehearsals for the new Canadian production of the international smash-hit musical comedy & Juliet. & Juliet will play a limited run at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre, December 3, 2025 through March 22, 2026.

Vanessa Sears stars in the title role, with David Silvestri as Lance, Julia McLellan as Anne Hathaway, and George Krissa as Shakespeare. Matt Raffy appears as May, Sarah Nairne as Angélique, and David Jeffery as Romeo. Brandon Antonio plays Francois. The ensemble features Sam Boucher, Mariah Campos, Celeste Catena, Elysia Cruz, Saccha Dennis, Ryder Nick Desaulnier, Taran Kim, Jade Kimaya, Caitlyn MacInnis, Eric Martin, Stewart Adam McKensy, Patrick Park, Adam Sergison, Emry Tupper, McKenna Warwick, and Tiera Watts.

With a book by Toronto's own David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The production's full creative team includes: Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements).

& Juliet premiered at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019, before transferring to the West End in November 2019. At the 2020 Laurence Olivier Awards, & Juliet received 9 nominations and won 3 awards. Following a pre-Broadway summer run in 2022 in Toronto, & Juliet opened at New York's Stephen Sondheim Theatre in November 2022, where it continues to play to sold-out crowds and break box office records.