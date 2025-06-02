Vanessa Sears and More Will Lead All-Canadian Cast of & JULIET in Toronto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The all-Canadian cast has been announced for the new production of the international smash-hit musical comedy & Juliet, coming to Toronto this year. & Juliet will play a limited run at the historic Royal Alexandra Theatre, December 3, 2025 through March 22, 2026.

Starring in the title role will be Vanessa Sears, who has performed on major stages across Canada and on Broadway. She was one of the stars of our production of Kinky Boots and will also star in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 this summer at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

And speaking about the Royal Alex, David Silvestri, who made that theatre his second home for the multi-year run of Come From Away, will star as Lance. Julia McLellan will star as Anne Hathaway. She was in two previous shows at the Royal Alex – Kinky Boots and SIX.

Anne Hathaway's husband, Shakespeare, will be played by the celebrated Stratford and Shaw actor George Krissa. He will star in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 this summer at the Royal Alex.

Matt Raffy will star as May, a role they played on Broadway. Matt was a member of the original & Juliet company that premiered the show in Toronto. Sarah Nairne, who was also in Come From Away, will star as Angélique, Juliet's nurse.

Starring as Romeo will be David Jeffery. Hailing from Medicine Hat, AL, he made his professional debut in Dear Evan Hansen in Toronto and went on to star in the Broadway production.

Another member of the original & Juliet North American and Broadway premiere company, Brandon Antonio will star as Francois.

The ensemble includes Sam Boucher, Mariah Campos, Celeste Catena, Elysia Cruz, Saccha Dennis, Ryder Nick Desaulnier, Taran Kim, Jade Kimaya, Caitlyn MacInnis, Eric Martin, Stewart Adam McKensy, Patrick Park, Adam Sergison, Emry Tupper, McKenna Warwick and Tiera Watts.

“As we all know, & Juliet had its North American premiere and pre-Broadway run in Toronto in July 2022,” said David and Hannah Mirvish.

“From the very first performance, Toronto audiences responded with ecstatic applause, laughter and dancing in the aisles. We knew right away we had to give Toronto its very own production of this smart, cheeky, surprising and life-affirming musical comedy, written by Toronto's very own David West Read.

“& Juliet's creative team, which consists of top-tier creatives from London and New York theatre, were mightily impressed with the talent they saw in Canada and were hard pressed to decide on who to cast because there were just too many choice candidates. But they did and we now have our all-Canadian cast.

“The cast consists of artists we know and love from past productions, others we've been following on stages around the city and beyond, and some exciting new talent making their professional debuts.”

