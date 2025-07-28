Tweed & Company Theatre Receives Ontario Seniors Community Grant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tweed & Company Theatre has received a 2025–2026 Seniors Community Grant from the Government of Ontario, through the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility. This vital funding totalling an incredible $21,899.99 will support the launch of an exciting new initiative at the Marble Arts Centre: ACT II: Digital Literacy through Filmmaking Program & Film Screenings will include a community film screening series as well as creative educational programs tailored to local older adults.

After many successful seasons at the theatre’s Bancroft venue, Movies at the MAC will bring the acclaimed TIFF Film Circuit outreach program to Tweed for the first time this fall. This initiative is presented as part of Tweed & Co’s new ACT II, a unique filmmaking and digital literacy program designed specifically for seniors. Through ACT II, older adults in Tweed and the surrounding rural communities can participate in monthly workshops focused on creative, hands-on collaboration and digital skill-building. From storytelling and camera basics to editing and social media use, participants will gain valuable knowledge in a supportive, community-driven environment.

"This project will be a great way for seniors to socialize, improve their digital literacy skills, expand their passion for storytelling, or explore something entirely new to them," says Tim Porter, Artistic & Co-Executive Director of Tweed & Company Theatre. "We are incredibly grateful to the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility for their support, which enables us to transform the Marble Arts Centre into a vibrant, accessible hub for film, creativity, and connection. With so many seniors already engaged as audience members, this grant allows us to expand how they can participate - with new programs designed just for them."

The initiative addresses an identified gap in creative and technology-based programming for seniors in Tweed, where more than 57% of the population is over the age of 50. With limited local access to movie theatres and digital learning resources, Movies at the MAC and ACT II will empower older adults to learn new skills, share their stories, and stay active in community life.

The Marble Arts Centre has recently undergone a massive renovation. It’s now fully accessible - including hearing loop systems, push-button doors, and a new barrier-free entrance. Plus, the acquisition of a permanent, high-quality screen and projector will ensure the sustainability of this program for years to come. Movie-goers can grab popcorn in the lobby and watch some of the world’s biggest movies (as well as Canadian made films) in the comfort of the renovated auditorium.

“The Seniors Community Grant Program is helping protect the well-being of seniors by providing ways to stay active, connected and engaged. We are honoured to support Tweed & Company Theatre’s exciting initiative that will give seniors the opportunity to learn new digital skills, express their creativity and socialize in a vibrant and accessible environment,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility.

Registration will open soon for the ACT II program, and tickets for MOVIES AT THE MAC will go on sale soon. Tickets to film screenings will be $13 for adults and $7 for youth - all are welcome to catch these films! Tweed & Company Theatre looks forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to the MAC and to offering seniors in the community a chance to explore the art of filmmaking, connect with peers, and build lasting digital confidence. Learn more at www.tweedandcompany.com.