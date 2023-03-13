Tweed & Company Theatre Receive High Honour as One of Ontario's Top 100 Events

On March 8th, at the Niagara Falls Marriott, Tweed & Company Theatre attended the annual Festival and Events Ontario awards gala and got a great surprise. The company, now in its 15th season, was named one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario for the second time in their history.

These Top 100 recipients represent festivals and events that excel within the industry. Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2022 and were judged by an independent panel of judges. Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions - from community festivals to internationally recognized events.

"It's really an incredible honour, and we are so proud of the company we have been able to build here in Eastern Ontario," says Artistic Director Tim Porter. "The past year has been a whirlwind, and it means so much to us to be honoured in this way, and alongside such impressive company."

Tweed & Company were the only honourees from Hastings County, and one of only two recipients in RTO 11, the tourism region from Haliburton Highlands all the way to the Ottawa Valley. Other high profile honorees include the Stratford Festival, Canadian National Exhibition, Luminato Festival, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, Belleville Waterfront & Multicultural Festival, and TD Ottawa Jazz Festival.

Festivals & Events Ontario (FEO) was established in 1987 as an association devoted to the growth and stability of the festival and event industry in Ontario. FEO supports a lively, engaged and dedicated festival and events industry by sharing knowledge, enabling networking and providing leadership on education, advocacy and promotion. FEO operates Canada's largest dedicated festival and event Conference, publishes and distributes an annual consumer guide, promotes its industry festival supplier goods and services, and oversees an industry-leading awards recognition program. The festivals and events industry in Ontario is estimated to generate in excess of $2.3 billion annually in contribution to regional GDP, create/sustain approximately 50,000 full-year-equivalent jobs and foster approximately $1 billion dollars in taxes at all levels of government.

Tweed & Company was also named as a Top 100 event in 2018, following their record breaking run of 'HASTINGS: The Musical'. The only other theatre company in the province to be recognized in 2023 was the much acclaimed Stratford Festival. Tweed & Co was also nominated in the innovation award category for their ASL incorporated performances.

"Our 2023 season is our biggest yet, and sales have already been very strong. We can't wait to continue to build on the success of last season, and enter the next phase of our growth and development. This is truly only the beginning," says Porter.

Tweed & Company is led by a 7-person admin team as well as a strong 9-member Board of Directors. The company employs over 50 seasonal contract employees, boasts over 100 volunteers, and last season hosted over 12,000 patrons at its seasonal events. 2022 marked its first season owning and operating the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed, and managing the Bancroft Village Playhouse. 2023 will mark the inaugural season of their new outdoor stage in Tweed's Memorial Park.

"The Company has always been built on collaboration, and we are only where we are because of the incredible support of our communities, and the continued commitment of our sponsors, donors and volunteers. We are all stronger together, and the future looks bright here in Hastings County thanks to the incredible collaborative spirit of our many local partners."

Tweed & Company's 2023 season has already kicked off with a series of spring concerts and events, and its summer season pass is a jam packed schedule featuring Both Sides Now, Murder at Ackerton Manor, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, and Miss Caledonia. The year also wraps up with the return of the popular holiday pantomime, The Lion of Oz. Tickets are on sale now for most events and going fast. Visit tweedandcompany.com for more details, or call the box office at 613-478-6060 to book today.