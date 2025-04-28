Trevor Noah To Appear In Conversation At Massey Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall will present Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian and New York Times best seller, Trevor Noah on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Tickets for In Conversation with Trevor Noah go on sale this upcoming Friday, May 2 @ 10am via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

Trevor Noah is one of the most successful comedians in the world and was the host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central for seven years. In January of 2024, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” won an Emmy for “Outstanding Talk Series.” Trevor has also notably served as the Grammy Awards host for four years in a row, with the 2024 show bringing in 16.9 million viewers, a 34% increase from last year's show.

Trevor's success has also spanned to sold out stand-up comedy shows across 5 continents. His last Off The Record World Tour stopped in 28 cities across the US before heading to international destinations.

Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” and its young readers adaptation, released in 2019, titled “It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller. Trevor's new book titled “Into the Uncut Grass” is scheduled for release on October 8th, 2024.

Trevor currently hosts a Spotify original weekly podcast titled What Now? With Trevor Noah. In this new podcast, Trevor is joined each episode by celebrities, thought leaders, athletes, and friends to chat about the contemporary topics on everyone's minds.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby