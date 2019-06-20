Toronto Laboratory Theatre Presents In Sundry Languages In Regent Park

Toronto Laboratory Theatre/Théâtre Laboratorie de Toronto will present four performances of In Sundry Languages, their one-of-a-kind multilingual theatre experiment.

Starring Arfina Lamy, Ahmed Moneka / ???? ??????, ??? ???????? /Art Babayants,, Lavinia Salinas, Maria Kordoni / Μαρ?α Κορδ?νη, Riaz Mahmood / ?????? ??????

After playing to sold-out houses at Toronto Fringe in 2017 and receiving raving reviews after its most recent Ottawa performances in May 2019, it is now coming back to Toronto in its reimagined version. In Sundry Languages weaves together comical scenes on immigration, language learning, accents, and what you really mean when you ask "Where are you from?" The wildly diverse cast made up of Toronto performers uses Bangla, Arabic, Greek, Spanish, Hebrew, Comorian, French and English, amongst many other languages to play with exclusion and inclusion throughout the show. It is a perfect theatre outing for native and non-native speakers of any language!

Tickets: $25, Student tickets: $5. Preview: $15. We invite any patrons who are unable to attend the show due to the price of the tickets to contact us and we will provide them with complimentary tickets. We believe in making theatre accessible by eliminating financial barriers. Please, email us at tltenquiries@gmail.com

Purchase at the door or online https://www.nativeearth.ca/boxoffice/ (Click on Online Ticketing and Toronto Laboratory Theatre)





