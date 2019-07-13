Toronto Fringe Announces 2019 Festival Award Winners

The winners of Toronto Fringe Patron's Pick shows, Best of Fringe shows and more were announced yesterday evening at an Awards Ceremony at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe.

Tickets to Patron's Pick shows are now on sale via the Toronto Fringe website and box office. Purchase tickets online by clicking the show links below or buy over the phone at 416-966-1062.

Tickets to Best of Fringe: TO LIVE are available via the Toronto Centre for the Arts online at www.tocentre.com/bof19 and over the phone at 1-855-985-2787.

Tickets to Best of Fringe Cedar Ridge Creative Centre (Scarborough) can be purchased on the Toronto Fringe's website here https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/plan-your-festival/tickets-pass-info or by calling our box office at 416-966-1062.

Tickets to North (519) Best of Fringe (Orangeville) can be purchased www.theatreorangeville.ca or 519-942-3423 or 1-800-424-1295.

Toronto Fringe Patron's Picks



KidsFest

Radioactive Spyder



Tarragon Mainspace

Tita Jokes



Tarragon Extraspace

Night Feed



Tarragon Solo Room

Congratulations!



Al Green Theatre

Every Silver Lining



Randolph Theatre

Into the Tango



Annex Theatre

Omen: the Musical



St. Vladimir Theatre

The Princess Is the Pauper



Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse

Spend Your Kids Inheritance



Robert Gill Theatre

Drama 101



Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace

Clitoria: A Sex Positive Superhero!



Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace

Allegra & Serena Presents: Twinsations



Factory Mainspace

Through the Bamboo



Factory Studio

Emotional Labour



Streetcar Crowsnest Guloien

The Huns



Streetcar Crowsnest Studio

Drink of Choice



Spirit of the Fringe Award

The Laundry List



Best of Fringe: TO LIVE



After the Beep

Boy Falls From the Sky: Jake Epstein Live

Carpe into my DMs

Congratulations!

Death Ray Cabaret

In Waking Life

The Huns

Til Death: The Six Wives of Henry VIII

Night Feed

Three Men on a Bike



North (519) Best of Fringe (Orangeville)

An Atlas, A Necktie & Other Concerns

Dungee the Dragon and the Just-Okay Juggler

The Commandment



Best of Fringe Cedar Ridge Creative Centre (Scarborough)

Dungee the Dragon and the Just-Okay Juggler



David Seguin Memorial Award for Accessibility in the Arts

The ADHD Project



Teenjur Young Critics Award

Who You Callin Back Eh?



Tosho Cutting Edge Award

Searching for Marceau



Second City Outstanding New Comedy Award

Tita Jokes



Comedy Bar Award for Best Comedy

Audience of One

The Toronto Fringe runs July 3 - 14, 2019.

The Toronto Fringe Festival is Ontario's largest theatre festival, with 150+ shows at 37 venues in Toronto's west end and (new this year!) Toronto's east end. Running for twelve days every July, it is a place where everyone can access, discover and experiment with the arts. Since 1989, the Toronto Fringe Festival has been a launchpad

for the artists and actors that power Canada's arts and media landscape. Some of Canada's most successful theatre productions premiered at the Toronto Fringe, including Kim's Convenience (now a hit CBC TV show), My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding (the first production from the creators of Come From Away), 'Da Kink in My Hair, The Drowsy Chaperone and Life After. Learn more at www.fringetoronto.com





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You