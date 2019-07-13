Toronto Fringe Announces 2019 Festival Award Winners
The winners of Toronto Fringe Patron's Pick shows, Best of Fringe shows and more were announced yesterday evening at an Awards Ceremony at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe.
Tickets to Patron's Pick shows are now on sale via the Toronto Fringe website and box office. Purchase tickets online by clicking the show links below or buy over the phone at 416-966-1062.
Tickets to Best of Fringe: TO LIVE are available via the Toronto Centre for the Arts online at www.tocentre.com/bof19 and over the phone at 1-855-985-2787.
Tickets to Best of Fringe Cedar Ridge Creative Centre (Scarborough) can be purchased on the Toronto Fringe's website here https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/plan-your-festival/tickets-pass-info or by calling our box office at 416-966-1062.
Tickets to North (519) Best of Fringe (Orangeville) can be purchased www.theatreorangeville.ca or 519-942-3423 or 1-800-424-1295.
Toronto Fringe Patron's Picks
KidsFest
Radioactive Spyder
Tarragon Mainspace
Tita Jokes
Tarragon Extraspace
Night Feed
Tarragon Solo Room
Congratulations!
Al Green Theatre
Every Silver Lining
Randolph Theatre
Into the Tango
Annex Theatre
Omen: the Musical
St. Vladimir Theatre
The Princess Is the Pauper
Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse
Spend Your Kids Inheritance
Robert Gill Theatre
Drama 101
Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace
Clitoria: A Sex Positive Superhero!
Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace
Allegra & Serena Presents: Twinsations
Factory Mainspace
Through the Bamboo
Factory Studio
Emotional Labour
Streetcar Crowsnest Guloien
The Huns
Streetcar Crowsnest Studio
Drink of Choice
Spirit of the Fringe Award
The Laundry List
Best of Fringe: TO LIVE
After the Beep
Boy Falls From the Sky: Jake Epstein Live
Carpe into my DMs
Congratulations!
Death Ray Cabaret
In Waking Life
The Huns
Til Death: The Six Wives of Henry VIII
Night Feed
Three Men on a Bike
North (519) Best of Fringe (Orangeville)
An Atlas, A Necktie & Other Concerns
Dungee the Dragon and the Just-Okay Juggler
The Commandment
Best of Fringe Cedar Ridge Creative Centre (Scarborough)
Dungee the Dragon and the Just-Okay Juggler
David Seguin Memorial Award for Accessibility in the Arts
The ADHD Project
Teenjur Young Critics Award
Who You Callin Back Eh?
Tosho Cutting Edge Award
Searching for Marceau
Second City Outstanding New Comedy Award
Tita Jokes
Comedy Bar Award for Best Comedy
Audience of One
The Toronto Fringe runs July 3 - 14, 2019.
The Toronto Fringe Festival is Ontario's largest theatre festival, with 150+ shows at 37 venues in Toronto's west end and (new this year!) Toronto's east end. Running for twelve days every July, it is a place where everyone can access, discover and experiment with the arts. Since 1989, the Toronto Fringe Festival has been a launchpad
for the artists and actors that power Canada's arts and media landscape. Some of Canada's most successful theatre productions premiered at the Toronto Fringe, including Kim's Convenience (now a hit CBC TV show), My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding (the first production from the creators of Come From Away), 'Da Kink in My Hair, The Drowsy Chaperone and Life After. Learn more at www.fringetoronto.com