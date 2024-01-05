Toronto Dance Theatre Kicks Off MainStage Programming With a Winter Double Bill

Performances run at the Winchester Street Theatre February 8-10 and 15-17, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Toronto Dance Theatre Kicks Off MainStage Programming With a Winter Double Bill

Toronto Dance Theatre has announced the details of a new double bill presentation kicking off mainstage programming at the historic Winchester in the new year. 
 
Featuring new works by Fran Chudnoff in collaboration with Driftnote and Angela Cabrera, as well as Andrew Tay in collaboration with TDT ensemble members, the Winter Double Bill is shaped by vibrant, colourful aesthetics, and unique collective experiences - on stage at the Winchester Street Theatre February 8-10 and 15-17, 2024.
 
“I’m excited for the first double bill of TDT’s mainstage programming where two distinct choreographic worlds come together,” says TDT Artistic Director Andrew Tay. “Featuring fiercely queer aesthetics, both pieces look towards a transformation of the body and image, complementing each other by immersing the audience in uncommon sensations, vibrant sound and creative propositions for contemporary performance."
 
Building on the lore and iconography of the hermit, the hog, and the himbo, FACE RIDER is a queer, indie sleaze swamp dump. A slippery bog made for gender deviance, glittery resurrection, and live laugh loving the mess of togetherness. A performance that aims to reimagine the unsettling nature of aspirational imagery through the gloomy melodies of mid-west emo, confessional lyrics, and the aesthetics of the unresolvable mundane. Made in collaboration with Driftnote and Angela Cabrera, FACE RIDER is a diver on the edge of a high board imagining its body missing a rotation and smacking through the waters of transformation - sincerity - energy - precision - mess - presence. 
 
Created through conversations with Artistic Director Andrew Tay and members of the TDT ensemble, Odd-Sensual seeks to create an intimate environment where performers explore the moment before the body finds release. Taking individual approaches, 4 dancers practice together in a sensorial playground fluctuating between meditative reflection, artistic edging, and pleasurable possession. A sensitive work that is curious about the point where things tip over and finds a strange euphoria in the effort of holding back from completion.
 
Winter Double Bill runs February 8-10 and 15-17 at the Winchester Street Theatre. Performances are at 7:30pm. TDT believes that cost should not be a barrier to experiencing live performance and is offering tickets on a sliding scale for all of this season’s productions. Ranging from $10 to $45, tickets are available at Click Here. Audiences can select whichever ticket price option works best for them. A livestream is scheduled for February 16 (tickets $5 - $15), and the recording will remain on demand to ticket holders for 14 days following initial airing. ASL interpretation will be available at the February 15 performance. Running time is 75 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.










