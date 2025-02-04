Toronto Bach Festival Returns For 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Toronto Bach Festival Artistic Director John Abberger has announced the launch of the 2025 Toronto Bach Festival lineup, with four concerts set to grace Toronto stages with the incomparable works of baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach. The Toronto Bach Festival is delighted to welcome back current and new audiences to what has become one of the must-see's of the classical music calendar in Toronto. Early Bird Festival Passes are now available for purchase.

From Artistic Director John Abberger - “With such a rich legacy of exceptional compositions to draw from, I'm looking forward to presenting another festival of great music celebrating Bach's creative genius. This year we will hear some familiar works in Bach's own revisions, beginning with concertos, and culminating in the magnificent second version of the great St. John Passion. Whether Bach undertook these revised versions of his own music as a part of his artistic vision, or for purely practical reasons, hearing these new versions sheds a fascinating new light on his art and its development. As our festival grows into its 8th season, I'm gratified to see the continued expansion of our audience, and I'm looking forward to welcoming familiar faces as well as new audience members to our performances. There is no substitute for the experience of live performances of this matchless music, which allows the deep humanity of Bach's art to continue to draw our community together.”

After three consecutive seasons of audience growth, the 2025 Festival includes concerts that celebrate the works of Bach, both familiar and exploring his own revisions - with some surprises along the way!:

A performance years in the making - the monumental St. John Passion, conducted by special guest director John Butt. Featuring an all-star lineup of soloists and the entire orchestra, this special presentation is the second revised version of the timeless classic.

Brandenburg Reimagined opens the Festival, featuring the familiar Brandenburg Concerto No. 6, and then playing on this theme with the newly composed Brandenburg Concerto No. 12, and Concerto in F Major for Harpsichord (Bach's own adaptation of Brandenburg 4);

Love is in the air with the return of the sell-out Kaffeehaus at the Church of the Holy Trinity (next to CF Toronto Eaton Centre), featuring some of Bach's Wedding Cantata with beloved Canadian actor R.H. Thomson hosting the event - pull up a chair, grab a drink, and be transported;

Boston native Dongsok Shin will bring one of the most unique instruments to grace the Toronto Bach Festival stage - the lautenwerk. In Bach's Keyboard, Shin will show his mastery and expertise of this instrument, in an intimate noon-hour performance.

In addition to performing outstanding individual concerts, the Toronto Bach Festival offers a unique immersive ‘Bach Weekend' experience. Purchasing a Festival Pass is the best and most affordable way to experience the entire Festival line-up, with a current Early Bird price of only $183, representing savings of 19% over single tickets. Single tickets and regular priced Festival Passes will be available for purchase in early April.

A majority of concerts will be occurring at Eastminster United Church, a founding partner of the Multifaith Commons made up of the Danforth Jewish Circle, East End United, and the Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation. The Festival is delighted to be partnering with this cultural hub in the east end of Toronto.

Comments