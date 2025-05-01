Tickets on Sale for 2025 Collingwood Music Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for this summer's 6th annual Collingwood Music Festival, returning from July 9th to 18th with a lineup of unforgettable world-class performances! The festival opens in style with a greatly-anticipated concert by the legendary and highly-entertaining Canadian Brass, sharing their signature blend of virtuosity and humour.





Five years after their riveting first appearance, the festival is proud to welcome back tango virtuosos the Payadora Ensemble, this time with beloved broadcaster



And for a grand festival finale, the captivating Gershwin Gala, stars internationally-celebrated soprano Other outstanding features for this year include "Symphony Under the Stars", a family-friendly FREE outdoor concert in the beautiful outdoor setting of nearby Creemore's Station On The Green, where the popular GTA Kindred Spirits Orchestra will perform thrilling, well-known film tunes and orchestral favourites - the perfect way to introduce kids to the magic of live symphonic music - in a program which will delight music lovers of all ages.Five years after their riveting first appearance, the festival is proud to welcome back tango virtuosos the Payadora Ensemble, this time with beloved broadcaster Tom Allen as narrator, and esteemed vocalist Elbio Fernandez performing the mesmerizing, sizzling Argentinian folk tale "Legend of Carau".And for a grand festival finale, the captivating Gershwin Gala, stars internationally-celebrated soprano Adrianne Pieczonka alongside rising stars soprano Jonelle Sills and baritone Justin Welsh, with the festival's own Artistic Director Daniel Vnukowski,- a highly-acclaimed concert pianist himself.

Vnukowski enthuses: "The excitement is real - just two weeks into ticket sales for the 2025 Collingwood Music Festival and some concerts are already one third sold out! I’m especially excited to hear our newly commissioned, groundbreaking multimedia work by Ian Cusson, sung by the Elmer Iseler Singers this summer - an unforgettable world-premiere in the making.

And don’t miss our Friday May 9th fundraiser with Quartetto Gelato, which features an incredible live auction with one-of-a-kind experiences—including co-hosting a radio show with me, a private in-home concert, and a sailing adventure on Georgian Bay. Every dollar raised supports our Youth Academy, helping nurture the next generation of musical talent. It’s going to be our most inspiring season yet!"



The festival is calling on all young musicians to sign up for the unique opportunity to learn from world-renowned artists in this Masterclass. Whether seeking to refine technique or gain insider performance tips, it is a terrific way to grow skills to the next level. Learn more in this video clip:



Limited spots are available - register by April 30th at: During this summer's festival, its commitment to youth empowerment continues with their exclusive Masterclass and Rising Stars concert series, offering the next generation of musicians the chance to shine.The festival is calling on all young musicians to sign up for the unique opportunity to learn from world-renowned artists in this Masterclass. Whether seeking to refine technique or gain insider performance tips, it is a terrific way to grow skills to the next level. Learn more in this video clip: Masterclass 2025: invitation to audition Limited spots are available - register by April 30th at: https://collingwoodfestival.com/event/summer-masterclass-2025/ . Sign-ups for strings and vocals are especially encouraged as more spots for those are still available whereas piano is rapidly filling up. And that's just the beginning. There are many more inspiring events to explore on this seasons's extraordinary musical journey.

Comments