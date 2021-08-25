Theatre Collingwood Announces Major Season Sponsors

Theatre Collingwood has announced that three prominent companies have renewed their sponsorship support and have enabled the not-for-profit arts organization to continue creating theatrical experiences for the community this year.

The Board of Directors and management team thank Blue Mountain Resort, Royal LePage Locations North Realty Brokerage and TD Bank for their renewed support of arts and culture in Collingwood and Theatre Collingwood, as they persevere through pandemic restrictions and to continue a 37-year legacy of entertaining the community.

"Blue Mountain Resort is a great community leader and one of the largest tourism attractions in Ontario," says Erica Angus, Executive Director of Theatre Collingwood. "Aligning their values with the efforts of Theatre Collingwood since 1984 has enabled us to present live theatre and music concerts with top Canadian talent for residents and visitors to the area for nearly four decades."

TD Bank has also been a long-time supporter of Theatre Collingwood through their Connected Communities program, which is dedicated to helping increase access to the opportunities people need to participate and feel a sense of belonging in their community. Part of Theatre Collingwood's mission is to amplify diverse voices while providing access to shows and events that are affordable and inclusive. This summer's PORCHSIDE FESTIVAL was a new initiative by the company to bring diverse performers from across Ontario to the backyards of homes around Collingwood. With limited seating corporate sponsorship and foundation support was fundamental to the overwhelming success of the festival, which sold out quickly and was very well received by patrons and artists alike.

The partnership between Royal LePage Locations North and Theatre Collingwood is also a natural fit. Many Locations North agents have a love of the arts including live theatre and their clients share the same interests. New residents who are moving to the area from urban centres are accustomed to attending performances at the Shaw Festival, Stratford Festival, Mirvish, and other top Canadian theatre companies. As the population in South Georgian Bay grows, the demand for quality events and unique cultural experiences will also rise.

"These sponsorships provide assistance for Theatre Collingwood to stay vibrant so that we can continue to enrich the community with professional live theatre, music concerts and drama education programs for many more years to come," says Angus.

For nearly forty years, Theatre Collingwood has enriched the local arts scene. The charitable association collaborates with many independent professional artists and regional theatre companies across Ontario. Theatre Collingwood's management team also contributes to other organizations that champion arts and culture in the region including, South Georgian Bay Tourism Association, Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts, the newly formed Regional Arts Action Network, The Institute of Southern Georgian Bay and CACE Group (Collingwood Arts, Culture & Entertainment), which is developing a plan for a multi-faceted, regional, Centre for Arts, Culture & Entertainment in Collingwood. With renewed interest from theatregoers who attended the PORCHSIDE FESTIVAL and the buzz of excitement for other local cultural events that took place this summer, Theatre Collingwood is already planning for next season, when audiences can gather and experience live performances once again, indoors, and out.

For more information about upcoming events, please call the Box Office at 705-445-2200 or visit www.theatrecollingwood.ca.