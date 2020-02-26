The National Ballet of Canada Presents World Premiere Of ANGELS' ATLAS By Crystal Pite

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the casting for Angels' Atlas by Crystal Pite which makes its world premiere on a programme with Chroma by Wayne McGregor and Marguerite and Armand by Frederick Ashton. The programme is onstage February 29 - March 7, 2020 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

The opening night cast of Angels' Atlas features Principal Dancers Heather Ogden and Harrison James, First Soloist Jordana Daumec and Donald Thom, Second Soloists Spencer Hack and Siphesihle November and Corps de Ballet member Hannah Galway.

Principal Dancer Greta Hodgkinson retires from the stage after a career that has spanned over a period of 30 years. She will dance the role of Marguerite opposite Principal Dancer Guillaume Côté in Marguerite and Armand on opening night. The company will honour Ms. Hodgkinson at her final performance on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 pm. Principal Dancers Sonia Rodriguez, Francesco Gabriele Frola and Harrison James will dance the title roles in subsequent performances.

Chroma will feature an ensemble cast including Principal Dancers Skylar Campbell, Svetlana Lunkina, Heather Ogden and Brendan Saye, First Soloists Tina Pereira and Tanya Howard, Second Soloists Christopher Gerty, Siphesihle November and Brent Parolin and Corps de Ballet member Alexander Skinner.

More Information About Angels' Atlas & Chroma & Marguerite and Armand >





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You