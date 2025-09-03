The Confidential Musical Theatre Project Returns to Toronto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A mystery show experience like no other, Vita Bella Entertainment is bringing The Confidential Musical Theatre Project back to Toronto after 7 years. The Confidential Musical Theatre Project is a concept created by Marion Abbott in July 2014. The first musical ever presented this way was Sunday In The Park With George. The sold out audience gave it two standing ovations and it received a rave review.

The Confidential Musical Theatre Project went on to thrill audiences and artists in Los Angeles, Ottawa, Montreal, Cape Breton, New York, Pittsburg, Pickering, Kitchener, Halifax, Vancouver, Chicago and other cities. It is estimated that over 1500 artists have kept the secret and both amateur and Broadway pros have accepted this unique performing challenge.

The revival will be produced in Toronto exclusively by Vita Bella Entertainment, helmed by Zachary Mansfield and Paulina Luciani. "We are honoured to bring this bold and brilliant project back to dazzle Toronto audiences once more, and deeply grateful to Marion Abbott for entrusting us with her creation." Says Mansfield. "The Confidential Musical Theatre Project reminds us why live theatre is so thrilling - because anything can happen. Audiences can expect the unexpected. They don't know the show, and the cast meet mere moments before we open the doors. It's a never before, never again kinda show". "The Confidential Musical Theatre Project created a really inclusive, safe and playful space within Toronto's theatre industry, and we thought that needed to be brought back" says Luciani, "performers and audiences alike can expect to have the most fun they've ever had at a musical performance."

The Confidential Musical Theatre Project runs for one night only on October 25, 2025 at 7:00pm. For more information visit https://www.vitabellaentertainmentca.com/home