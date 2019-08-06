Tafelmusik's First Recording with Music Director Elisa Citterio Releases in September

Tafelmusik is announcing the release of Vivaldi con amore, the orchestra's first recording with Music Director Elisa Citterio. This all-Vivaldi album showcases Citterio and members of the orchestra in concertos for violin, oboe, bassoon, and lute, underlining the level of virtuosity across the ensemble.

Vivaldi con amore will be released in retail stores and on digital platforms on September 20, 2019. Listen to excerpts at Tafelmusik.org.



Elisa Citterio is featured as violin soloist in Vivaldi's love-themed concertos "L'amoroso" and "L'amato bene," while Tafelmusik's remarkable musicians-Cristina Zacharias, Patricia Ahern, Geneviève Gilardeau, and Julia Wedman, violins; John Abberger and Marco Cera, oboes; Dominic Teresi, bassoon, and Lucas Harris, lute, are featured as soloists in the vibrant concertos that complete the program, which opens with the Sinfonia from Vivaldi's opera Ottone in villa.



"In the collective imagination Vivaldi truly represents 'l'italianità,' or the Italian character. His music describes and evokes landscapes, states of mind, and characters in a very direct way. Vivaldi's music speaks unambiguously to people's hearts." -Elisa Citterio

Led by Music Director Elisa Citterio, Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir is one of the world's leading period ensembles and Canada's most-toured orchestra. Tafelmusik engages Toronto audiences with an annual season of more than 80 concerts in diverse venues across the city, as well as national and international audiences through an extensive schedule of tours and critically acclaimed recordings.

The Tafelmusik Chamber Choir, under the direction of Ivars Taurins, was formed in 1981 to complement the Orchestra. Tafelmusik also seeks to transport audiences to the baroque and classical periods through adventurous cross-cultural collaborations, on stage with Toronto's Opera Atelier, and underground at its Haus Musik series. The orchestra's musicians share their knowledge and experience through artist training initiatives such as the Tafelmusik Baroque Summer and Winter Institutes. Tafelmusik's catalogue of award-winning recordings on the SONY, CBC Records, Analekta, and Tafelmusik Media labels have garnered nine JUNO Awards and numerous other recording prizes. Jeanne Lamon continues her association with Tafelmusik as Music Director Emerita.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You