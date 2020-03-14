Tafelmusik Suspends Performances Through March 30 Due to COVID-19

Tafelmusik has stated that performances will be suspended through March 30, 2020.

We deeply regret to announce that, effective immediately and until March 30, 2020, Tafelmusik has suspended performances in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Suspended events include the Close Encounters chamber music concert on March 14 at Temerty Theatre, and all performances of Bach St John Passion, March 26 to 29 at Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre.



Tafelmusik has been closely monitoring the rapidly-evolving developments concerning coronavirus. Our decision has been taken in accordance with today's announcement by Dr. David Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, who who has called for the immediate cancellation of events involving 250 people or more.



We are extremely disappointed to have to suspend these performances, but at this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety, and well-being of our audience, musicians, guest artists, staff, and volunteers is paramount. We thank everyone for their patience as we navigate this evolving situation together and look forward to sharing great music again in the future.



Ticket holders for Tafelmusik's March concerts will receive detailed information via email or phone regarding exchanges or refunds. If you are unsure of what to do, please contact our Box Office at 416-964-6337 or tickets@tafelmusik.org. Questions unrelated to ticket exchanges can be sent to info@tafelmusik.org.



All other Tafelmusik events scheduled for the month of April and beyond will continue as planned, pending further developments. Visit tafelmusik.org for the most up-to-date information.





