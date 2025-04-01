TO Live Secures $2.275M Donation To Revitalize The George Weston Recital Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TO Live today has secured a historic $2.275 million donation from the Weston Group of Companies to fund essential renovations that will preserve the George Weston Recital Hall as a premier venue for live performance in Toronto.

The transformative gift will play a pivotal role in ensuring the hall's continued success and vitality. Named in honour of George Weston (1864-1924)–founder of George Weston Limited, a Canadian family business now in its fourth generation—the recital hall has been a cornerstone of Toronto's cultural landscape since its grand opening with legendary soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa in November 1993.

“This investment is vital to maintaining the hall's acoustic and artistic integrity while meeting contemporary performance standards,” said Clyde Wagner, President and CEO of TO Live. “We are deeply grateful for this generous gift, particularly at this time, to help TO Live further it's mission to support the arts by giving a world-class space to our artists in which to perform at home here in Toronto, Canada.”

“I've always been a passionate advocate for community engagement and preserving the rich cultural fabric of North York, and I'm excited to see today's announcement come to fruition,” said Councillor Lily Cheng, Ward 18 (Willowdale). “Spaces like the George Weston Recital Hall are vital in bringing people together, fostering connection, and strengthening our community. This investment ensures that the hall remains a vibrant, welcoming space for people of all ages and backgrounds for generations to come.”

“This support from the Weston Group of Companies is not just about the upkeep of a beloved venue, it's about fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and community engagement,” said Lori DeGraw, TO Live Board Chair. “The George Weston Recital Hall is where stories are told, cultures are celebrated, and connections are made. By investing in creativity, we invest in our culture, our future, and opportunities that will shape tomorrow.”

Recognized as Canada's best recital hall and one of the world's top concert venues, the George Weston Recital Hall has been compared to Amsterdam's Concertgebouw and Vienna's Grosser Musikvereinssaal. The 998-seat hall's design and acoustics reflect the influence of these legendary first-class European venues.

The upcoming renovations, set to begin in summer 2026, will enhance both the aesthetics and functionality of the space. Planned upgrades include new drapery to optimize acoustics, improved seating for greater comfort and stability, refreshed paintwork for a cohesive look, and the restoration of the hall's original flooring.

This extraordinary investment ensures that the George Weston Recital Hall will continue to inspire artists and audiences alike, securing its place as a cultural jewel in Toronto's artistic landscape.

TO Live produces world-class programming across seven stages and three venues—Meridian Hall, the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, and the Meridian Arts Centre. Each year, over 500,000 people visit TO Live venues to enjoy over 1,000 performances, events, and workshops. Through original programming, access to facilities, and myriad community partnerships, TO Live empowers Toronto's creative diversity, supporting marginalized voices with commissions, residencies, and access to facilities.

To ensure the arts are accessible to all, TO Live offers free programming that promotes inclusivity across all economic levels: free drop-in classes, subsidized tickets, and school programs that engage new and young audiences through creative outlets and learning.

