THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG And More Announced for Grand Theatre 2025 Season

Grand Theatre has unveiled its 2025/26 season, titled “You Are Here.” The lineup features six productions, including, Tony, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize winning shows, four of which will be built, and all six produced, in London, Ontario. This year’s bill will contain a non-replica production of Come From Away, and the blockbuster holiday musical hit, Disney’s Frozen.

“At times I feel like a travel agent, inviting theatre-goers on a year-long trip full of visits to places they love, or have been dying to see. Stopping at unknown destinations along the way, unlocking delightful discoveries that they can’t wait to revisit,” shares Grand Theatre Artistic Director, Rachel Peake. “Having explored London through my first year and through my first Grand season, I feel endlessly fortunate to have landed in this specific community. I learn every day, both from the staff at the Grand and from all of you, the incredible people who surround us: we are better together.”

These seven titles will run on the Grand Theatre’s Spriet Stage from September 2025 through May 2026. The Play That Goes Wrong, Disney’s Frozen, Primary Trust, Piaf/Dietrich, The Importance of Being Earnest and Come From Away are included in the six-show 2025/26 Spriet Series subscription at the Grand Theatre. The High School Project production of Disney’s Newsies is available as an add-on to the six-show series.

The Play That Goes Wrong

By Henry Lewis, Henry Shields & Jonathan Sayer

Directed by Dennis Garnhum

OCT 14 to NOV 1 | Opens on OCT 17

It’s Opening Night... and it's not going well. Hang onto your seat and experience Broadway's funniest play, about the worst murder mystery ever!

This Olivier Award-winning comedy offers a hilarious glimpse into the absolute worst-case scenarios that can unfold in the world of theatre. Premiering in 2012 in the UK, it went on to run over 745 performances on Broadway. Helmed by past Grand Theatre Artistic Director Dennis Garnhum, the production will now make its way to the Grand Theatre in London.

Learn more about The Play That Goes Wrong at the Grand Theatre in 2025/26: https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/play-that-goes-wrong

The Grand Theatre Production of

Disney’s Frozen

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Originally Directed on Broadway by Michael Grandage

Based on the Disney Film written by Jennifer Lee

Directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Directed by Rachel Peake

A Co-Production with the Citadel Theatre

NOV 18 to DEC 28 | Opens on NOV 21

For the first time in forever, the story of Elsa, Anna, and the frozen kingdom of Arendelle comes to life on the Grand Theatre stage.

Queen Elsa is reserved and careful, while her sister, Princess Anna, is free-spirited and playful. But Elsa harbours a secret—she has powers she cannot control, leading her to flee from her past, and the home she’s always known. Now, Anna is determined to reunite with Elsa and break the winter spell threatening their people.

The Tony-nominated Frozen is the stage adaptation of Disney’s Grammy Award-winning 2013 animated film. Featuring music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the musical includes beloved songs such as “Let It Go”, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, and “Love is an Open Door”. This London, Ontario premiere will be helmed by Grand Theatre Artistic Director Rachel Peake.

For the ninth consecutive year, in conjunction with the holiday production, the Grand will be asking its audiences to help raise funds to support the Business Cares program of the London Food Bank.

Learn more about Disney’s Frozen at the Grand Theatre in 2025/26: https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/frozen

Primary Trust

By Eboni Booth

A co-production with Crow’s Theatre

Directed by Cherissa Richards

JAN 14 to FEB 1 | Opens on JAN 17

Kenneth loves nothing more in the world than Mai-Tais, his job, and his Best Friend Bert – but one day, everything changes.

Thirty-something Cranberry Lake local Kenneth finds himself adrift after unexpectedly losing his long-time job at a bookstore. Stuck in self-doubt, he drowns his worries in cheap Mai-Tais and quality time with his Best Friend, Bert. But when a kind waitress named Corrina mentions a job lead, Kenneth seizes the chance for a fresh start. Join us for a happy hour (and a half) filled with love, loss and self-discovery as Kenneth navigates the ups and downs of starting over.

This endearing and profoundly humanistic play made its world premiere Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre in 2023. In 2024, American playwright Eboni Booth was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Primary Trust, cementing its place as a landmark addition to contemporary theatre. The Grand welcomes back Cherissa Richards marking her Grand Theatre directorial debut.

Learn more about Primary Trust at the Grand Theatre in 2025/26: https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/primary-trust

Primary Trust is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheattricals.com

Piaf/Dietrich

Written by Daniel Große Boymann & Thomas Kahry

Adapted by Erin Shields

From the translation by Sam Madwar

Directed by Rachel Peake

FEB 17 to MAR 7 | Opens on FEB 20

Two dazzling icons forge an unlikely friendship amidst the challenges of post-WWII and the Golden Age of Hollywood.

They say—in both friendships, and relationships—that opposites attract.



It is the end of the Second World War. Edith Piaf, the French chanteuse known for her raw and emotional ballads, meets fiery Marlene Dietrich, the German actress and singer who took Hollywood by storm. Dietrich recognizes Piaf's talent and takes her under her wing, for the world has yet to see the greatness she has to offer. Can their friendship thrive amidst the chaos of fame, politics, romance, and clashing personalities?

Piaf/Dietrich is a musical drama about the real-life unlikely friendship of icons Edith Piaf and Marlene Dietrich, featuring timeless hits such as “La Vie En Rose”, “Milord”, and “Lili Marlene”. Translated from the German production Spatz und Engel (The Angel and The Sparrow), and adapted by decorated Canadian playwright Erin Shields, this glamorous and music-infused bio-play has trod the boards in Europe, at The Segal Centre (Montreal), Mirvish (Toronto), and will now take on the Spriet Stage, directed by Grand Theatre Artistic Director Rachel Peake.

Learn more about Piaf/Dietrich at the Grand Theatre in 2025/26: https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/piaf-dietrich

The Importance of Being Earnest

A Trivial Comedy for Serious People

By Oscar Wilde

Directed by Alistair Newton

MAR 25 to APR 12 | Opens on MAR 28

Oscar Wilde’s hilarious classic takes centre stage as two friends, lost in love, navigate a series of entirely avoidable misadventures.

Meet Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, two close friends who have one solution to all of their problems—lying!

Both lead double lives: Jack uses the fake persona of 'Ernest' to escape his responsibilities, while Algernon invents an imaginary friend to dodge social obligations. But when both men fall in love with eligible ladies, they must untangle a web of lies, misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and hilarious situations to win their hearts. Will they be able to keep up the ruse?

Considered one of Wilde’s best works, The Importance of Being Earnest is a guaranteed laugh-out-loud chaos of troubles and mix-ups from start to finish. With its clever humour and playful commentary of Victorian society, the play has remained a staple for over a century. Making a spectacular debut at the Grand, the talented Alistair Newton will direct this production.

Learn more about The Importance of Being Earnest at the Grand Theatre in 2025/26: https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/importance-of-being-earnest

Come From Away

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Julie Tomaino

APR 28 to MAY 24 | Opens May 1

Amid unthinkable tragedy, a small Atlantic Canadian town comes together to make a difference, one person at a time.

On the northeast tip of North America, in the town of Gander, Newfoundland, a community receives a message. The U.S.A has shut down its airspace, forcing thousands of planes to be diverted. Among them, 38 flights full of passengers are about to land nearby, and will have nowhere to stay.

Countless “trips to Shoppers” later, the community braces for the displaced and uncertain visitors, ready to meet them with open arms, and open doors. Based on the events of September 11, 2001 (and the days that followed), Come From Away tells the true and heartwarming story of kindness in the face of unprecedented circumstances.

This award-winning Canadian musical has captured the hearts of theatregoers since its 2015 world premiere, going on to become a Tony and Olivier Award-winning modern classic. Featuring a toe-tapping and heart-thumping score including the songs "Welcome to the Rock", “Me and the Sky”, and “Heave Away,” Come From Away is a celebrated story about the power of community. Toronto-based director, choreographer, and educator Julie Tomaino (Million Dollar Quartet, 2024) will bring the 2025/26 Grand Theatre season to a close.

Learn more about Come From Away at the Grand Theatre in 2025/26:

https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/come-away

Disney’s Newsies The Musical

A Musical based on the Disney Film

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Directed by Ray Hogg

SEP 17 to 27 | Opens SEP 19

Jack leads a group of young newsies in a strike that makes the history books - and the headlines. Built and performed by the Grand Theatre High School Project students!

Step into turn-of-the-century New York City, a time of skyscrapers and money makers, with Disney’s Newsies: the story of charismatic Jack Kelly and his gritty band of newsies who keep the stories moving, selling papers throughout the town.

But when greedy publishing giants decide to raise distribution prices at the newsies’ expense, it’s up to Jack and his pals to be stronger together and fight for what’s right!

Famed for its imaginative and iconic dance sequences, this vibrant musical spectacular is based in the 1992 Disney motion picture, inspired by a true story, and features a Tony-Award winning score that includes songs such as “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York.” The Grand welcomes back Ray Hogg (Controlled Damage, 2023) as the director of Newsies.

Learn more about Disney’s Newsies at the Grand Theatre in 2025/26: https://www.grandtheatre.com/event/newsies

Other 2025/26 Season Highlights include:

Presented by Downtown Community Partner, Old Oak Properties, the always-sold-out Jeans ‘n Classics is back at the Grand for an eighth year with five exciting new concerts. The 2025/26 lineup includes: Pink Floyd, American Billboard Gold, Soulful, A Night at Woodstock and Queen. On the heels of the current sold-out Jeans ‘n Classics season, subscribers to the Grand Theatre’s 2025/26 six-show season on the Spriet Stage enjoy early access to a BONUS Jeans 'n Classics performance on June 29, 2026.

For a third year, the Grand Theatre is grateful to offer Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can (PWYC) same-day pricing for the first Sunday Matinee of each Spriet Series production.

Educators’ Night Out and Student Club return with a six-show package and will include special pre- and post-show events. Educators are invited to attend Wednesday previews at a discounted subscription rate and enjoy exclusive events throughout the season. Elementary, high-school and post-secondary students can enjoy all six Spriet Series productions on Thursday previews for the student-only price of $120. Learn more at grandtheatre.com/youth-education

Specially priced subscriptions for London and area community theatre participants on the Tuesday preview performance of all six 2025/26 subscription series productions via the renamed London Community Theatre Package (formerly London Community Arts Night).

AfterWORDS, the Grand’s signature Wednesday post-show talk series returns for the new season. On Wednesday evenings, immediately after the performance, patrons are invited to stay for a guided discussion with guest artists, creative team members, and Grand staff in the Drewlo Lounge.

For the 2025/26 season, patrons can also enjoy stimulating discussion and hear insights into Grand productions at Tea Talks, hosted by Artistic Director Rachel Peake, and offered prior to 1 p.m. Wednesday matinees.

A performance with ASL will be available for Primary Trust as part of the 2025/26 season, on Saturday, January 31 at 2:00 p.m.

The Grand will also continue to offer Open Captioned performances throughout the season for three of the Spriet Series productions. Open Captioned performances will be available as a special mini-pack subscription to patrons. The Open Captioned performances this year will be: The Play That Goes Wrong on Saturday, October 25, 2025 (2:00 p.m.), Disney’s Frozen on Saturday, November 29, 2025 (1:00 p.m.), and The Importance of Being Earnest on Saturday, April 4, 2026 (2:00 p.m.).

A Relaxed Performance will be available for Disney’s Frozen as well, on Sunday, December 7, 2025 (1:00 p.m.).

2025/26 Season subscriptions, with savings of up to 33% off the regular single ticket price, are now widely on sale at grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street. Single tickets go on sale to the public June 2025.