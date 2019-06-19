THE HUNS By Michael Ross Albert To Premiere At Toronto Fringe Festival

Jun. 19, 2019  

Following their critically acclaimed, sold-out production of Anywhere in the 2018 Toronto Fringe Festival, One Four One Collective and The Spadina Avenue Gang present the world premiere of a menacing new comedy by Michael Ross Albert (Anywhere, Best of Toronto Fringe/Patron's Pick; Tough Jews, Dora nomination - Outstanding New Play).

The Huns will be among the first Fringe plays performed at Streetcar Crowsnest's Guolien Theatre, in a production helmed by Crow's Theatre's own associate artistic director, Jessie-nominated Marie Farsi (SURVEIL, rEvolver Festival; upcoming: Ghost Quartet, Crow's Theatre/Eclipse Theatre Company).

Set during a frenzied conference call at a tech company the morning after a break-in, The Huns is a dark workplace comedy about millennial anxieties, minor revolutions, and modern-day barbarians. The ensemble cast of this fast-paced and provocative new work will feature One Four One Collective's artistic producer, Cass Van Wyck (Therac 25, Unit 102; My Entertainment World Critic's Pick nomination - Outstanding Performance), as well as Dora-nominated actors Jamie Cavanagh (Confederation Parts I and II, VideoCabaret/Soulpepper) and Breanna Dillon (What Happened Was..., Witchboy Theatre).

To create the chaos of the play's central conference call, the production will include an intricate sound design, with a dozen pre-recorded cameo voice performances from members of the Toronto indie theatre community, including sound designer, Andy Trithardt (Wildfire, Soulpepper/RARE Theatre).

Though darkly comedic, the play examines the serious themes of depression, anxiety, and mental health in the workplace. Its characters are locked in a brutal and desperate conflict with each other, and with the world around them. The Huns is a scathingly frank examination of a floundering generation's relationship to work, a satirical critique of the culture we've become, and a rallying battle-cry for radical change.

Featuring a stellar cast and creative team, The Huns is a visceral, unnerving, laugh-out-loud look at modern workplace culture and mental health. It promises to be an intense and unforgettable Fringe experience.

Tickets available at fringetoronto.com, by phone at 416-966-1062, or in person during the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).



