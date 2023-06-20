THE FAMILY CROW A Murder Mystery' Flies Home To Toronto Fringe After Sold-Out Runs Across North America

What do you get when you cross the two? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

By: Jun. 20, 2023

After a wildly successful 2022 on the Fringe Festival circuit, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx (CBC Gem, Netfllix, Family Jr.) is coming home to Toronto Fringe for four shows only with his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups.

A mysterious murder has occurred inside the mansion of the Family Crow. Who is responsible? This sounds like a job for Horatio P. Corvus: Sorter Outer of Murders! Of course, a murder is the intentional killing of one by another, but it is also the name given to a group of crows. What do you get when you cross the two? You get a MURDER murder mystery!

Puppets, puns, murder!

The show is directed by Bryon Laviolette (Morro and Jasp, Pearle Harbour's Chautauqua) with original scoring by Alex Baerg.

The Orlando Sentinel said, "The performance is for anyone who appreciates a creative vision, superb execution, a dollop of weirdness - and, of course, eye-rolling puns."

Revue Jeu, Montréal called it, "As amusing as it is imaginative."

WINNER - London Fringe Best New Play

WINNER - Orlando Fringe Critics Choice Award for Best Original Script

WINNER - Orlando Fringe Patrons' Pick in

WINNER - Vancouver Fringe Pick of the Fringe.

MORE INFO: Click Here

VENUE: Factory Theatre, Toronto Fringe

DATES: July 7, 8, 13, 15



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






Recommended For You