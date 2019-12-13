THE BREAK-UP DIET is Coming to Paradise Theatre

Once heralded by Eye Magazine as "The Godmother of Canadian Indie," Toronto musician Tamara Williamson is bringing her award-winning, critically acclaimed alt-rock musical, The Break-Up Diet, to the newly revived Paradise Theatre as part of programming for the grand re-opening of the art deco multi-arts venue.

Adapted from the soon-to-be published audio book, The Break-Up Diet tells the story of a year in the life of Williamson as she endures the ruthlessly fast disintegration of her outwardly perfect marriage. "This is life transformed into devastating art," says Author Noah Richler "(Williamson's) inimitable, fiery style threatens to light up the room in a rhapsodic moment of beautiful, lyric revenge." Punctuated by raw guttural songs written by Williamson at the time of the events portrayed, the music is driving alternative rock performed by Tamara, multi-instrumentalist Sarah Fazackerley, and a plethora of looper pedals, samplers and other dynamic effects to provide a not-to-be-missed, musical soundtrack for the emotionally devastating, and ultimately cathartic, story of The Break-Up Diet. The performance now also features stunning cinematic elements, debuting at the Paradise show on January 19th, 2020.



In November 2018 The Break-Up Diet was presented The Adams Award (previously the Paul O'Sullivan Prize for Musical Theatre) for best new musical script (in the upcoming season) by Toronto Fringe Festival. It was awarded the highest possible acclaim from Now Magazine's Glen Sumi (5 N's), rave reviews from Mooney on Theatre, and named one of the 12 Shows You Should See at Toronto Fringe by Toronto Star.



After closing its doors to the public 13 years ago, the Paradise Theatre reopened December 5th. Thoughtfully updated to fit modern audience expectations, Paradise offers a broad range of entertainment experiences. Guests will be able to enjoy an enticing selection of concessions and cocktails in the Paradise Theatre lobby, and order food and drink directly to their seats in the balcony.

The Break-Up Diet is slated for a one-night-only performance at Paradise Theatre on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at 6:00pm

2019 Adams Award Winning THE BREAK-UP DIET

Written by Tamara Williamson | Music by Tamara Williamson and Mrs.Torrance.

Sunday, January 19th, 2020

Paradise Theatre 1006 BLOOR ST W.

TORONTO, ON M6H 1M2



Tickets On-Sale NOW

