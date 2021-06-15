THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS Announced At Massey Hall

Massey Hall yesterday announced its reopening in November 2021. A first listing of events were announced including, a very special charity concert, The Andy Kim Christmas on Wednesday December 8th, 2021. For the last 17 years, Andy Kim has been gathering friends and fans together to celebrate the spirit and generosity of the musical community with all proceeds going to CAMH Gifts of Light.

"It's an honour for us to host a true Canadian music legend in Andy Kim and the institution known as The Andy Kim Christmas at Massey Hall. We've always admired Andy's selfless commitment to helping others, rallying his extensive circle of talented friends to put on one of the year's best nights of music, all while raising funds for CAMH Gifts of Light. It's an inspiring demonstration of music's power to bring people together and better our community. We can't wait for December," said Jesse Kumagai, President and CEO, Massey Hall.

"I have long wanted to do the Christmas show at Toronto's historic Massey Hall and with the support of Live Nation Canada, I am excited to be one of the first to perform after their revitalization and bring The Andy Kim Christmas back in front of a live audience. It has been many, many long months and hopefully we can once again raise an incredible amount of money for CAMH Gifts Of Light," said Andy Kim.

During this one-of-a-kind charity event, patrons will be treated to a classic variety entertainment show. Featuring holiday performances by some of the country's most sought-after singer / songwriters and performers. Past guests include, Sarah McLachlan, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Russell Peters, Sean Cullen, Billy Talent, The Sheepdogs, City and Colour, Nelly Furtado, The Strumbellas, Sloan, Tom Cochrane, Cowboy Junkies, Barenaked Ladies, The Trews, Feist, Amy Milan, Sam Roberts, Lights, Maestro, Alex Lifeson from Rush, James Black & Rick Jackett from Finger Eleven, Serena Ryder, Colin James, Sarah Harmer, Jacksoul, BUCK65, Honeymoon Suite, Arkells, k-os, Tom Wilson, Tomi Swick, Beverley Mahood, Bobby Bazini, and many more. Join us for a magical evening jam-packed with Canadian talent and Christmas music.

Last year, the concert brought people together from coast to coast on television, raising over $200,000 to bring its cumulative money raised to over $1.8 million. During the duration of the live concert, audiences at home will be encouraged to support CAMH GIFTS OF LIGHT, a 100% donation-funded program that meets the unique needs of its patients.