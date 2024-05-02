Soundstreams Presents GRANDMA'S SHAWL This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toronto's Soundstreams presents the company's final concert of its 2023/24 season on May 4: Grandma's Shawl, a musical journey inspired by Kokum shawls and the bond between Ukrainian and Indigenous women. Grandma's Shawl is curated and directed by Natalya Gennadi, winner of Soundstreams' annual New Voices Curator Mentorship program.

Says Natalya Gennadi: "Grandma's Shawl is an exploration of history, of immigration, womanhood and sense of belonging. It is based on the story of the headscarves that Indigenous peoples of Canada adopted from Ukrainian newcomers - colourful symbols of humanity and kindness. The moment I discovered this unexpected and yet lasting connection between our cultures, I wanted to learn more."

Says Lawrence Cherney: "Natalya's project touches on traditions and composers that are very close to our hearts at Soundstreams. We have a near thirty-year history of close collaboration with Indigenous artists and themes. And over the last decade, we've also worked closely with the very gifted Ukrainian/Canadian composer Anna Pidgorna, whose works, including the one on this program, have deepened our understanding of Ukrainian culture. This concert is inspired by a remarkable story that brought these two cultures together in unexpected ways. "

Narrated through the enchanting voices of Natalya Gennadi, soprano, and Kristine Dandavino, mezzo, accompanied by Jo Greenaway (piano) and Oleksandra Fedyshyn (violin), the story unfolds through stories, poetry, folk songs, and compositions by Canadian, Ukrainian and Indigenous composers including Irene Wawatie Jerome, Ian Cusson, Anna Pidgorna, Andrew Balfour, Kristine Dandavino, Jessica McMann, Stefania Turkevych, Lesia Dychko, Oleksandra Fedyshyn and Alla Zagaykevych.

Grandma's Shawl creator, Ukrainian-Canada soprano Natalya Gennadi, is the 2023/24 Soundstreams New Voices mentorship winner. Based in Toronto, Natalya is known for her work with Tapestry Opera and VoiceBox: Opera in Concert, and as a co-founder of the HBD! Project to showcase under-represented composers. She was recently the 2023 Civic Engagement Artist in Residence with Pacific Opera Victoria.

Tickets

Grandma's Shawl takes place on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Redwood Theatre (1300 Gerrard St. E. Toronto). Tickets are available at Soundstreams.ca.

