Songwriter Ambre McLean Returns 'Home' For 1st Concert Joined By NFLD's Adam Baxter!

On Saturday July 6th, Ambre McLean will be in concert at Silence Sounds. This marks her first Guelph appearance since a standing-room only performance at the Guelph Heritage Museum in January of 2018, and, her first Guelph date since leaving the 519 area last fall.



"I'm excited to return to Guelph to play one of my favourite music venues," says Ambre. "This will be my first time returning to play the town I spent 20 years calling home since I moved away from the area at the end of 2018 - so I'm looking forward to a fun evening of music with some familiar faces".



Ambre McLean, winner of the 2010 Ontario Council of Folk Festival's "Songs from the Heart" Award, is a Canadian-born singer/songwriter now based in Smiths Falls, Ontario. McLean is known for her live performances, versatile and distinct singing voice, cross-genre songwriting style and use of live looping technology. McLean's debut album Just Passing Through was released independently in 2004. Since then she has released three additional albums, two on respected indie label Busted Flat Records and her latest album "Me" on Northwood Records. Listen to her just-released single "I Can Tell" at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANNhifb5gbk

More about Ambre at: http://www.ambremclean.com.

Joining Ambre for the show will be Citadel House recording artist and multi-award winner from Newfoundland, Adam Baxter, as part of his first-ever Ontario tour.

"Listening to Adam Baxter's music is like shooting a Double Espresso (dark roast) while reading a letter from home," writes Dean Stairs, Chair, East Coast Music Association.

He is a powerhouse of energetic, explosive creativity with the aggressiveness of a Rock n' Roller and the sensibilities of a Folk musician. His music stretches across multiple genres to provide a compulsive mix of high energy and sweet longing. Watch Adam in this video: https://vimeo.com/202777243 and learn more about him at: https://www.adambaxtermusic.ca

Ambre McLean and Adam Baxter in Concert

Saturday, July 6th at 8pm

At Silence Sounds, 46 Essex Street, Guelph http://www.silencesounds.ca/



Order AdvanceTickets for $20 at:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ambre-mclean-adam-baxter-at-silence-sounds-tickets-58536666746

If still available, tickets will also be sold at 7:30pm at the door (when doors open).





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You