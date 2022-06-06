Sketch T-Rex Comes to the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival

Sex T-Rex Comedy is back with a new full-length sketch comedy review! Join Toronto's beloved multi-award-winning physical comedy company as they celebrate their triumphant return to the stage with an hour of high-octane laughs, puppets, and silly mouth noises.

Sex T-Rex has been performing together since 2008, with seven original plays and hundreds of improv and sketch shows under their cretaceous belts.

Performances

Thursday, July 7 - 9:45 pm

Saturday, July 9 - 9:45 pm

Monday, July 11 - 4:30 pm

Tuesday, July 12 - 7:30 pm

Thursday, July 14 - 10:00 pm

Friday, July 15 - 8:15 pm

Saturday, July 16 - 4:30 pm

Running time: 60 minutes

Tickets $12. Available at fringetoronto.com as of June 22, 2022.