Sketch T-Rex Comes to the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival

Performances run July 7-16, 2022.

Jun. 6, 2022  

Sex T-Rex Comedy is back with a new full-length sketch comedy review! Join Toronto's beloved multi-award-winning physical comedy company as they celebrate their triumphant return to the stage with an hour of high-octane laughs, puppets, and silly mouth noises.

Sex T-Rex has been performing together since 2008, with seven original plays and hundreds of improv and sketch shows under their cretaceous belts.

Performances

Thursday, July 7 - 9:45 pm
Saturday, July 9 - 9:45 pm
Monday, July 11 - 4:30 pm
Tuesday, July 12 - 7:30 pm
Thursday, July 14 - 10:00 pm
Friday, July 15 - 8:15 pm
Saturday, July 16 - 4:30 pm

Running time: 60 minutes

Tickets $12. Available at fringetoronto.com as of June 22, 2022.





