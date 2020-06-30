SUPER SCHOOL! A New Musical Announced At The Toronto Fringe Collective



Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts presents Super School as part of the Toronto Fringe Collective this summer, an exciting new digital theatre experience! Digital excerpts of Super School will be available to stream from July 4-6.

In Super School, Alissa's anxiety makes her turn invisible - could her super powers be more embarrassing? On her first day at Super Public High School however, she discovers that she isn't the only one struggling to control her 'gifts.' Super School is a show about friendship, ability, and what it takes to be a hero. Super School was originally developed by Bravo Academy as a virtual musical for young artists ages 13-19 in May 2020, under the leadership of Melissa Bencic.

Super School is written by Daniel Abrahamson (Stars of Mars, BMI NYC) and Sarah Mucek (BMI NYC), directed by Richard Ouzounian (Stratford Festival, Toronto Star critic), and choreographed by Kayla James (Stratford, Shaw, Charlottetown Festival).

Super School will be available for on-demand streaming from July 4-6 as part of the Fringe Collective, a digital arts festival presented by the Toronto Fringe Festival. Passes are available for purchase from https://fringetoronto.com/collective/about

