SCHOOL OF ROCK Set as Grand Theatre's 2026 High School Project

The Grand Theatre has announced that School of Rock will be the 2026 Grand Theatre High School Project. In a company first, London and area's most talented young artists will be rocking out, playing live music on stage – in addition to the familiar performance and production roles typically part of a Grand Theatre High School Project production. Applications to be part of the student company open today and close on March 30, 2026.

Based on the 2003 hit movie starring Jack Black (Tenacious D, A Minecraft Movie) and written by Mike White (The White Lotus, School of Rock) on stage features all of the movie's contagious anthems as well as fourteen new original songs by none other than Andrew Lloyd Webber (Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera).

“School of Rock is a fun, high-energy show and a chance for high school students to be playing instruments right on the stage, which is an exciting first for the Grand Theatre High School Project,” shares Rachel Peake, Grand Theatre Artistic Director. “It's a show about the strength of young people and about how your individuality - your weirdness - is your strength.”

The Grand Theatre High School Project returns for its 28th year, providing London and area high school students with education and training in the working environment of a professional theatre, at no cost to the participants. From September 22 through October 3, 2026, the Spriet Stage will transform into the super rockin' world of Dewey Finn – and London's talented teens will be his star pupils playing music live on stage, creating and running various production elements that bring the show to life.

School of Rock tells the story of Dewey Finn, a wannabe rockstar with no band, no job, and if he can't make rent, no place to live – and possibly no Best Friend. Ready to try anything, he poses as a substitute teacher and takes a gig teaching fifth grade at Horace Green Prep. Demerits and grades aren't his thing, but the noble quest to win a local Battle of the Bands brings this unlikely band of students and teacher together for the sake of rock glory – and extra credit.

To helm this year's High School Project, award-winning Director Lezlie Wade returns to the Grand Theatre to bring this league of would-be rock legends to greatness. Wade previously directed Dream a Little Dream at the Grand Theatre in 2014/15, and has directed at the Stratford Festival, Shaw Festival, Theatre Aquarius, Musical Stage Co., and beyond. Her production of Spamalot ranks as one of the longest-running shows in Stratford Festival history.

“With the help of a down-on-his luck guitarist, School of Rock is the inspirational musical that transforms a class of straight-A students into a mind-blowing rock band, unlocking their inner rebels,” shares Wade.

Wade is joined by Matthew Atkins as Music Director, who audiences will recognize as the Artistic Director of the London Gospel Collective and as the Music Director of Disney's Newsies at the Grand Theatre last year. Choreographer Julius Sermonia (Broadway, Stratford, Shaw) also joins the production, in a much anticipated return to the Grand Theatre (Beauty and the Beast, Pig, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and last season's smash-hit Waitress.)

The Grand Theatre is seeking students to make up the show's company, which includes including acting and singing roles, exciting new onstage musician roles, and various production roles. Students interested in production roles may apply to work in one of several areas, including stage management, props, wardrobe, scenic art, carpentry, sound, and marketing. The program has historically created opportunities for up to 80 student participants.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

The Grand Theatre invites London and area high school students to apply for the 2026 Grand Theatre High School Project. The project is open to any high school student from the London region who will be enrolled in high school in the fall of 2026 or participating in homeschooling.



For more information on how to apply to be part of the 2026 Grand Theatre High School Project, visit https://www.grandtheatre.com/participate-high-school-project.

Applications will close at 9 a.m. on March 30, 2026. Interested students are encouraged to apply now or register for a free information session to learn more.